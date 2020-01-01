Register
15:33 GMT +301 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Oscar statues are pictured outside the Dolby Theater during preparations leading up to the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 21, 2015. The Oscars will be presented at the Dolby Theater February 22, 2015.

    Bollywood Veteran Neena Gupta’s ‘The Last Color’ Eligible for Best Picture at Oscars

    © REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/101860/14/1018601470.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202001011077915748-bollywood-veteran-neena-guptas-the-last-color-eligible-for-best-picture-at-oscars/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): “The Last Color”, starring Neena Gupta in the main role, is an Indian feature film produced and directed by Indian-American Chef Vikas Khanna. The film addresses an age-old taboo surrounding widows in Vrindavan and Varanasi, both religious cities in northern Uttar Pradesh in India.

    The film has made it onto the list of feature films eligible for the Oscars, due to be held in February 2020. Calling it a "miracle of belief", Khanna took to social media to share a picture of the official Oscars list and expressed how happy he was.

    “The Miracle of Belief”, he captioned alongside the image, adding, “The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Oscar) has announced the list of feature films eligible for the 2019 Academy Awards. And "'he Last Color' is in the contention for Oscar 2019 BEST PICTURE. Link in the bio.....What a way to start the year".

     

    Even Neena couldn’t believe it and said, she was very happy.

    According to Variety, every year, before announcing the final nominations, the Academy Awards releases a list of films that are eligible to be in the Oscars race. To be eligible, the films must open in a commercial motion picture theatre in Los Angeles County by 31 December and begin a minimum run of seven consecutive days.

    “The Last Color”, which was premiered and applauded at the 30th Palm Springs International Film Festival in the USA, has not had a theatrical release in India yet.

    The film's story revolves around a nine-year old tightrope walker who promises to add colour to the life of one such widow. The film was adapted from Khanna’s book of the same name.

    Thousands of widows from India’s eastern state of West Bengal end up in the religious cities of Varanasi and Mathura, as it was believed that widows were inauspicious and ostracised from their home villages. In some cases, they were thrown out by their husbands’ families to deny them the inheritance of properties. Thousands of such widows end up in religious centres in Mathura and Varanasi and spend recluse lives praying to Hindu deities.

    Neena Gupta, who won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing a young widow in "Woh Chokri", has also made appearances in several international films, such as "Gandhi" (1982), "The Deceivers" (1988), "Mirza Ghalib" (1989), and "Cotton Mary" (1999).

    Related:

    Bollywood Superstar Kangana Ranaut Sends Legal Notice to Forbes India for Showing Her Low Income
    Biopics on Real-Life Heroes to Sequels of Bollywood’s Greatest Hits Await Indian Moviegoers in 2020
    Michelin-Starred Chef Vikas Khanna Remembers Late Legend Gary Rhodes as 'One of the Greats'
    Tags:
    actor, star, film, India, Academy Awards
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian Frost and Snowy Fairy Tales on the Yenisei River in Siberia
    Russian Frost and Snowy Fairy Tales on the Yenisei River in Siberia
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse