New Delhi (Sputnik): British celebrity chef Gary Rhodes, who shot to national fame for the shows “MasterChef” and “Hell’s Kitchen”, passed away at the age of 59 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

Michelin-starred Indian chef Vikas Khanna has paid tribute to Gary Rhodes, who unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday with his beloved wife Jennie by his side in Dubai, saying that his death was sad news for the culinary world.

Sad news today for the culinary world. The legend of British Cuisine, Gary Rhodes passed away. He was one of the greats and I was always honored to meet him at Grosvenor House, Dubai. #RIP pic.twitter.com/n6BBvh8WKJ — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) November 27, 2019

​Gary was one of the few celebrity chefs who filmed a series in India, “Rhodes Across India”, where he travelled throughout the country on a mission to find the best of authentic Indian cuisine, learn how to cook it, and then return home to cater for a major banquet in celebration of India’s independence.

The family, in a statement, revealed that the celebrity chef had died on Tuesday evening.