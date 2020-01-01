‘Eminem Has a Little Penis’: Hacker Hijacks Mariah Carey’s Twitter Account, Online Chaos Ensues

Twitter lit up hours before the ball dropped Tuesday night after famed singer Mariah Carey’s Twitter was hacked and proceeded to spread profane and problematic content for several minutes straight.

Carey, also known as “Mimi” and “the Queen of Christmas,” closed out the year with a scandal that was (presumably) completely out of her control.

The unknown hacker gained control of Carey’s account on December 31 and proceeded to tweet out since-deleted messages that ranged from a link to the Chuckling Squad’s Discord group to several tweets concerning rapper Eminem - Carey’s notorious ex and the subject of her Recording Industry Association of America-certified 2x Platinum hit “Obsessed.”

Twitter/MariahCarey Hacker hijacks Mariah Carey's Twitter account and tweets about rapper Eminem.

A shirtless selfie believed to depict the hacker in question was also tweeted from the elusive chanteuse’s Twitter account, with the caption “xbox n***as.”

Twitter/MariahCarey Hacker hijacks Mariah Carey's Twitter account and posts what is alleged to be a picture of himself.

The hacker retweeted an account by the name of “aqua24721558,” which appeared to also be operated by the individual, as the profile declared, “burning my PC after this feds aint catching me [sic].”

Twitter/MariahCarey Hacker hijacks Mariah Carey's Twitter account and tweets.

Due to the hacker’s unconvincing, crude content and Carey having recently made history as the first artist to have a No. 1 record on the Billboard Hot 100 list in four separate decades, netizens decided to get their jokes in before the new year.

What the hell was the password “19number1s” lmfao — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) December 31, 2019

I know Mariah Carey’s twitter account is currently under siege but please let this be the one tweet that stays. pic.twitter.com/DXMdaujIN3 — Monica Morales (@themonalicia) December 31, 2019

mariah carey mariah carey

start of the end of the

decade decade pic.twitter.com/xMgCtGdDSa — ✗ (@litasadiamond) December 31, 2019

again, the folks using their free time to hack Mariah Carey's twitter account should put this energy into hacking to clear our student loan debts lol — huie. (@callmehuie) December 31, 2019

twitter right now while mariah carey’s twitter is hacked pic.twitter.com/kqeu36dzfA — abbi (@fallawaybandito) December 31, 2019

Y’all don’t ever hack the good stuff like Sallie Mae! Y’all really hacked Mariah Carey’s twitter?? pic.twitter.com/771bOuByMJ — 💫✨WOO 🇭🇹🙏🏿 (@TheJessieWoo) December 31, 2019

imagine hacking mariah carey’s twitter account only to tweet the n-word and a shirtless mirror selfie. — roslyn talusan (@rozzybox) December 31, 2019

Who wakes up and decides to hack Mariah Carey lmao wtf — AMANDA KNOXVILLE (@arnellarmon) December 31, 2019

While Carey has a five-octave vocal range, it’s likely that the diva will remain mute on this subject until 2020.