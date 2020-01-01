‘Eminem Has a Little Penis’: Hacker Hijacks Mariah Carey’s Twitter Account, Online Chaos Ensues

Carey, also known as “Mimi” and “the Queen of Christmas,” closed out the year with a scandal that was (presumably) completely out of her control.
The unknown hacker gained control of Carey’s account on December 31 and proceeded to tweet out since-deleted messages that ranged from a link to the Chuckling Squad’s Discord group to several tweets concerning rapper Eminem - Carey’s notorious ex and the subject of her Recording Industry Association of America-certified 2x Platinum hit “Obsessed.”
A shirtless selfie believed to depict the hacker in question was also tweeted from the elusive chanteuse’s Twitter account, with the caption “xbox n***as.”
The hacker retweeted an account by the name of “aqua24721558,” which appeared to also be operated by the individual, as the profile declared, “burning my PC after this feds aint catching me [sic].”
Due to the hacker’s unconvincing, crude content and Carey having recently made history as the first artist to have a No. 1 record on the Billboard Hot 100 list in four separate decades, netizens decided to get their jokes in before the new year.
What the hell was the password “19number1s” lmfao— Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) December 31, 2019
I know Mariah Carey’s twitter account is currently under siege but please let this be the one tweet that stays. pic.twitter.com/DXMdaujIN3— Monica Morales (@themonalicia) December 31, 2019
mariah carey mariah carey— ✗ (@litasadiamond) December 31, 2019
start of the end of the
decade decade pic.twitter.com/xMgCtGdDSa
again, the folks using their free time to hack Mariah Carey's twitter account should put this energy into hacking to clear our student loan debts lol— huie. (@callmehuie) December 31, 2019
twitter right now while mariah carey’s twitter is hacked pic.twitter.com/kqeu36dzfA— abbi (@fallawaybandito) December 31, 2019
Y’all don’t ever hack the good stuff like Sallie Mae! Y’all really hacked Mariah Carey’s twitter?? pic.twitter.com/771bOuByMJ— 💫✨WOO 🇭🇹🙏🏿 (@TheJessieWoo) December 31, 2019
imagine hacking mariah carey’s twitter account only to tweet the n-word and a shirtless mirror selfie.— roslyn talusan (@rozzybox) December 31, 2019
Who wakes up and decides to hack Mariah Carey lmao wtf— AMANDA KNOXVILLE (@arnellarmon) December 31, 2019
While Carey has a five-octave vocal range, it’s likely that the diva will remain mute on this subject until 2020.
