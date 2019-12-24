New Delhi (Sputnik): Hareem Shah, a Pakistani TikTok star, has clogged the headlines due to her controversial videos: she previously claimed to have filmed a “famous Pakistani cricketer” allegedly exposing himself to her while he masturbated.

Sensational Pakistani TikTok queen Hareem Shah has once again made it into the headlines for schooling her fans: this time she has asked them to stop comparing her to Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif.

Shah claimed that she was much prettier and hotter than Kaif:

Will you people stop comparing me with Katrina Kaif? I look way better than her - more pretty, cute & hot! pic.twitter.com/cjzniapvmX — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) December 24, 2019

Netizens apparently took into consideration her call, and have found another famous actress to compare her with, namely former adult film star and prominent social media personality Mia Khalifa:

Kaisy choren she is loved by her hidden links

Paki Mia khalifa — J0k€π (®€s¶€ct3d B@tam33z) (@EfhaamM) December 24, 2019

Katrina kaif nahi . Pakistani Mia khalifa https://t.co/lmZ16Y1mud — Zoya Khan (@ZoyaKha37809798) December 24, 2019

The Lebanon-born Khalifa received a notorious reputation in the Middle East following her career in the porn industry, with one video in which she performed sexual acts while wearing a hijab.

Hareem, meanwhile, recently alleged that she was mobbed by hundreds of people at an event and “touched inappropriately” by one of them.

​The Pakistani entertainer has often been mocked for her bizarre social media posts. Sometimes she compares herself to Indian actress Katrina Kaif; sometimes she announces that she has declined a Bollywood movie starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan because she is a “patriot”.

​On 30 October, Hareem claimed to have recorded a video of a “famous Pakistani cricketer” allegedly exposing himself to her while he masturbated.