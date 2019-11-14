Pakistani TikTok Queen Hits Back at Trolls Who Branded Her Workout Video 'Vulgar'

New Delhi (Sputnik): Sensational Pakistani TikTok queen Hareem Shah has once again made it to the headlines for trying to take a dig at her trollers.

Famed TikToker Hareem Shah, barely in her early 20s and already boasting 813,000 followers on Twitter alone, shared two videos of her sweating it out in a gym, somewhere in Pakistan.

Both of the videos lasted over a minute and show the TikToker hop, jump, and exercise in front of the camera.

Gym Workout Part 2.

Meri energetic video dekh kr motivate tu hoty hu gy? pic.twitter.com/cwZz55Yxpc — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) November 13, 2019

Twitter users didn't appreciate the content, labelling it Hareem’s vulgar workout videos and “18+”.

So Cheap 👎 pic.twitter.com/SYHQLUEWwF — S Raja جنجوعہ (@saraja1) November 11, 2019

so so so cheap girl



kash ke Pakistan me naaa hotii😐 — A.B.👀 (©hemist®y)❤ (@AbdullahSays07) November 11, 2019

​Taking a jibe back at the haters, Hareem re-tweeted one of her exercise videos on Thursday, while asking her haters what exactly they found “vulgar”.

However, after brutal netizens had befitting replies to her question, she deleted her tweet.

Replying to her gym videos, some compared her twerking moves to an “earthquake”, while others called her an “aunty, or noted that she was over-exercising”.

Ya Allah ! Aisi khaufnaak Earthquake se dunia ko bacha lo ! 😭 pic.twitter.com/xlwQZW1MDj — ◎◎⊙◎◎ (@BrutalBhau) November 13, 2019

Aunty apna sasta workout dikhaty huey — Bilal (@Tweetbybilal) November 13, 2019

Which type of workout is this? Its look like warm up before Punjabi dance. — Rozina Khan (@RozinaK40657148) November 11, 2019

neither vulgar nor 18+

viewer discretion advised 😝 — Sohail Ahmed (@MerayLiye) November 14, 2019

​The Pakistani entertainer has often been mocked for her bizarre social media posts.

Sometimes she compares herself to Indian actress Katrina Kaif, sometimes she announces she declined a Bollywood movie opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan because she is a “patriot”.

Log lehty hain mei Pakistan ki Katrina Kaif hu. Ap ko kya lgta ha? — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) November 11, 2019

I was offered a Bollywood film opposite Shahrukh Khan recently. I turned down the offer because I'm patriotic. — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) November 12, 2019

​Earlier in October, Hareem came under fire for making a TikTok video inside the Pakistani Foreign Ministry's Jamshed Marker Hall while sitting on a chair reserved for Prime Minister Imran Khan. Hareem later deleted the video from her Twitter account.

Plz welcome PM of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Hareem Shah Tik Tok wali.. 😂😂شغلیہ سلطنت#پنجاب_کو_جاگنا_ہوگا pic.twitter.com/3Kaog8tr5t — کوالیفائیڈ پٹواری (@VoiceofSalman) October 23, 2019

​On 30 October, Hareem claimed to have recorded a video of a “famous Pakistani cricketer” allegedly exposing himself to her while he masturbated.

“I was on video call with a famous Pakistani cricketer & he started masturbating. I recorded the video. Do you want to see it? The cricketer's face is visible in the video,” she wrote in a tweet, only to delete it later.