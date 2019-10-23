Pakistan Tik Tok Queen Occupies PM’s Chair, Draws Twitterati’s Fury

New Delhi (Sputnik): Hareem Shah often makes videos with famous personalities and top trends on Pakistan’s Tik Tok.

Pakistan’s Tik Tok Queen Hareem Shah has come under fire for making a Tik Tok video inside the Pakistani Foreign Ministry’s Jamshed Marker Hall and sitting on a chair reserved for Prime Minister Imran Khan. Hareem later deleted the video from her Twitter account.

In the video, she can be seen moving around the hall as if shooting for some Punjabi song and then pulling out a chair meant for the prime minister and sitting on it.

While a section of the twitterati is lashing out at Hareem for what they view was her unethical behaviour, many others are stunned to see that she has access to a private hall in the Foreign Ministry. Netizens have posed a flurry of questions for which they are now demanding answers.

So This is #NayaPakistan 😂 Pakistans famous Tiktok girl Hareem Shah coolly made a Tik Tok video with Punjabi & Hindi songs playing in background inside the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room 😂 #HareemShah #TikTok pic.twitter.com/EcqAf4GoMT — Rosy (@rose_k01) October 23, 2019

Who is this #HareemShah ??

I know what she did and how questionable PM office’s security is. I wanna know who is shithead herself is? A student? Any professional?? Like what?



comment if you know anything about her. pic.twitter.com/CofUOc8gC1 — kiran Shah Tawab 🇵🇰 (@K_Shah_Bukhari) October 23, 2019

This is an UTTER Shame & Very Serious Security Breach!

Know Hareem Shah.

Extremely Odious & WITH "Unsavory" Repute!

How Did this "thing" GET in @PakPMO ??

Some 1 LET her in!

Who?

UNACCEPTABLE!

Make an Example!@INFANTRY28 @ImranKhanPTI @OfficialDGISPR @ShNoumi @MuradSaeedPTI 👎🏾 https://t.co/Dv8XYU5kO6 — Commander Bek (@RealmProtector2) October 22, 2019

Plz welcome PM of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Hareem Shah Tik Tok wali.. 😂😂شغلیہ سلطنت#پنجاب_کو_جاگنا_ہوگا pic.twitter.com/3Kaog8tr5t — کوالیفائیڈ پٹواری (@VoiceofSalman) October 23, 2019

I love Imran khan. But sorry he kinda disappointed in many many ways. Specially his ministers are fucking dull... and now its on TV hareem shah is rolling around in PM secretariat. Thats total bull shit. But i do like imran khan STILL.... pic.twitter.com/WMTtNObMRh — Sheikh Noman Arif (@ShNomanArif) October 23, 2019

Hareem Shah the tiktoker is in PM Office, how did that happen? pic.twitter.com/K5fpA4xFxN — Mir Muhammad 🇵🇰 (@MirPAK5) October 22, 2019behavior

​In a reply to a Pakistani news channel, Hareem said that the ministry is for all Pakistanis.

Hareem Shah told GNN TV that she did not do anything anti-Pakistan in her video, which was filmed inside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The anchor responds by saying ordinary Pakistanis don't have access to the Ministry to which Ms Shah says that the Ministry is there for all Pakistanis pic.twitter.com/65W3rYNfBm — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) October 23, 2019

​Hareem, who doesn’t seem to be apologetic in any fashion despite wrath from the public, has something else to say to her “haters”.

Thank you all for your hate campaign against me. But there’s a sad news for you all despite all your tricks I am still trending at No. 01 in Pakistan. Both on tiktok and Twitter #HareemShah — Hareem Shah (@HareemShah21) October 23, 2019

