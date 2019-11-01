Who Watches the Watchers: Pakistani Tik Tok Queen Claims to Record Famous Pak Cricketer Masturbating

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistani cricketers often find themselves in the middle of controversies, including pacer Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Akram and most recently Imam-ul-Haq. The star cricketer had to issue an apology after landing in hot water over leaked sexist messages he'd written to women on WhatsApp.

Hareem Shah, who has made a name for herself by making videos featuring famous personalities on Tik Tok, has now claimed to have recorded a video of a “famous Pakistani cricketer” allegedly exposing himself to her while he masturbated.

Shah took to her Twitter handle to reveal it while claiming to have recorded the video of the cricketer with his face visible in it.

The Tik tok star seems to be threatening the alleged cricketer with a different kind of negative exposure: on social media. She has withheld the player’s name.

I was on video call with a famous Pakistani cricketer & he started masturbating. I recorded the video. Do you want to see it? The cricketer's face is visible in the video. — Hareem Shah (@iHareemShah) October 30, 2019

Her tweet has led to a flurry of reactions with social media users criticising her for stooping to such a level for “cheap publicity” and defaming people.

Bibi why you do such fake things fir those yiu got criticise don't put your country's fake for your own fame. I believe that you have that video but i didn't believe it and in coming days i am 100% sure that you are gonna go for a new software update so stay tuned. — Zaka Muhy U Din (@MuhyZaka) October 31, 2019

That's another absolutely rubbish!!!

As you did before...If you have courage to make video enveil....otherwise, will have silence too! 😉

Don't attract the innocent people, who don't know, how to away from evilness; it is also called a sensationalism...!!! — M.Nadeem 🇵🇰🇹🇷🇨🇳 (@nadeem35) October 31, 2019

Extremely Shamefull !

I didn't even think about it that you can fall to these levels for cheap publicity.

Don't try to divert the attention of public towards yourself over these stupid things. You should find any other way to become popular. — Malik Abdul Sami Awan (@Malik_Sami_JBD) October 31, 2019

You should have to be ashamed of tweeting such ridiculous words... Like may be that person wasn't doing something or if he has done something in front of you, you don't have any right of publishing such things here..... Don't you fear Rab-ul-Kainat?

#AttentionSeeker.. — Chocolate chip (@Chocolate9881) October 31, 2019

A Pakistani girl recently took out revenge on Pakistan’s star cricketer Imam-ul-Haq by making their private chats public domain. She accused him of cheating and exploitation.