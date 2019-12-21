Register
    Lady Gaga kisses her Oscar for best original song at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif

    ‘Aches Will Go Away’: Twitter Reacts to Lady Gaga Confessing She Can’t Remember Last Time She Bathed

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    The celebrity made her confession in an apparent reference to how hard she is at work on her upcoming album, known only as #LG6. Very little is known about the upcoming album, but some expect it to be released very soon. Not a few Twitterians are puzzled, however, as to whether the singer is depressed, and have offered her support.

    Pop diva Lady Gaga confessed on social media that she could not remember the last time she took a bath.

    “My assistant: when’s the last time you bathed. Me: i don’t remember,” she tweeted Thursday.

    ​Many Twitter users concluded that Lady Gaga was referring to possibly being depressed and posted supportive comments while encouraging her to take a shower at least “once a week.”

    Lady Gaga’s tweet was, however, accompanied with the hashtag #LG6, which may be a reference to the singer/songwriter’s upcoming album.

    Lady Gaga, who starred with Bradley Cooper in 2018’s ‘A Star is Born,’ was awarded an Oscar this year for the duet song Shallow. She has not, however, published a solo work since the 2016 album Joanne.

    The singer has been tight-lipped about the upcoming album, referring to it only as #LG6. It is known that she has been working on the album for two years, according to reports. Popcrush.com recalled an August 2017 interview with Entertainment Weekly in which she stated that she had been hard at work in the studio.

    “I’ve started writing,” she said at the time. “I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I want to create, so you’ll see in a bit. I need some time to create.”

    Rumours suggest that various artists including Sophie, Boys Noize, BloodPop and ‘Shallow’ co-writer Anthony Rossomando may collaborate with the popular artist on her upcoming album.

    In March of this year, hiphop singer CupcakKe tweeted a claim that she had heard some music from the upcoming #LG6, calling it “amazing.”

    Lady Gaga is currently occupied with her residence tour Enigma, which takes place at the Park Theater of the Park MGM hotel in Las Vegas. The residence, which returned to Vegas this month, will go on hiatus between February and May of next year, Popcrush says, speculating that this window may be when the new album will be released. If not in that time window, the album could be released between June and October, the website speculates.

