Indian Music Composer to Release Songs with Lady Gaga, Akon

New Delhi (Sputnik): Just days after international singing sensation Lady Gaga stormed Twitter with a tweet in the Sanskrit language, it has been revealed that she has also joined hands with veteran Bollywood music composer Bappi Lahiri for a song.

Bappi Lahiri, 66, revealed that he has recorded two songs with Lady Gaga in which she sang the English part and he the Hindi part in his inimitable style, the media reported on Tuesday.

While India’s “bling-man” Bappi expects his bilingual duets with the Oscar-winning “A Star Is Born” singer to release by the end of 2019, he confirmed that his collaboration with five-time Grammy Award-nominated American singer-rapper Akon should be out soon.

Akon has already featured in popular Bollywood songs like “Chammak Challo” of Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer movie "Ra.One" released in 2011.

Some netizens hailed Bappi Lahiri for spreading his music worldwide after over 50 years in Bollywood.

Some trolled the singer-composer with sarcastic comments, but for what it’s worth, the news left the Twitterati absolutely amused in India.

Bappi Lahiri's first film, “Daadu”, was released in 1969 in the Bengali language.