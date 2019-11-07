Bad Romance? Lady Gaga Confesses Alleged Affair With Bradley Cooper Was ‘Orchestrated Performance’

The Instagram page of American singer Lady Gaga witnessed an invasion of fans of Russian model and Bradley Cooper’s ex-partner Irina Shayk this summer, after media outlets alleged the singer to blame for the couple’s recent break up.

American singer and actress Lady Gaga just gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey for the December issue of Elle magazine, where she confessed that the whole clamour around her alleged romance with “A Star Is Born” co-star Bradley Cooper was nothing but an “orchestrated” performance.

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, earned one of the most honourable awards in the film industry for her “Shallow” single this year. She even heartwarmingly performed it alongside Cooper during the Oscar ceremony. Many fans then speculated that the two could be more than just friends, following their realistic portrayal of a relationship and visible sparkles in their eyes during the touching performance. Moreover, both Cooper and Gaga left their partners shortly after the ceremony, with Russian-speaking fans of Cooper’s ex Irina Shayk flocking to Gaga's Instagram account, demanding that she “return” the actor back to the Russian model.

© AP Photo / Chris Pizzello Bradley Cooper, right, congratulates Lady Gaga in the audience after she is announced winner for best original song for "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

Lady Gaga, however, strongly denied all the rumours, calling them “silly”.

“I mean, we made a love story. For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love. And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars”, the 33-year old singer said to Oprah Winfrey. “We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on. And we worked hard on it, we worked for days. We mapped the whole thing out—it was orchestrated as a performance”.

Gaga who also stripped down to bra during a photoshoot for the magazine, said she believed that the actors did “a good job” in trying to convince the public of their romantic feelings.

During the interview the actress also said that winning the Oscar reminded her of all the pain she’s had to go through in life, especially about her experience of sexual abuse at the age of 19.

“I was raped when I was 19 years-old, repeatedly. I have been traumatized in a variety of ways by my career over the years from many different things, but I survived, and I’ve kept going. And when I looked at that Oscar, I saw pain”, Lady Gaga said.

Lady Gaga rose to international fame in 2007 with her debut album The Fame. She recently had to cancel a performance in Las Vegas due to a severe sinus infection and bronchitis.