‘F*** the Government, F*** Boris’: Harry Styles Teams Up with Stormzy for ‘Vossi Bop’ at London Gig

Grime star Stormzy teamed up on stage with pop singer Harry Styles, formerly of One Direction fame, for a performance of his hit track “Vossi Bop” at a recent London gig.

Video footage posted on social media by attending fans showed Styles in sync with the rapper as they urged the audience to chant the lyrics:

“F*** the government and f*** Boris.”

Stormzy and Harry Styles sing ‘F¥€k the government and f¥€k Boris!’

This country is divided in so many ways but by age most of all.

I hope the young people of today keep this rebellious spirit for the rest of their lives. pic.twitter.com/2RNtfd0C04 — Mark Adkins (@MarkMyWordsJCPM) December 20, 2019

​The show was hosted by the Electric Ballroom in Camden, to celebrate the release of Styles’ new album Fine Line.

Many netizens tweeted their appreciation of the event and the performance.

RHIS IS THE BEST THING IVE SEEN — Sarah (@SarahNash82) December 19, 2019

@rubydell88 @louiseward89 wow they’re both really out here making the best content of 2019 right at the deadline this week aren’t they 😂😍 — Hannah 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@starkid_hannah) December 20, 2019

Stormzy is a legend. New appreciation for Harry Stiles! — Aozora (@richdunleave) December 20, 2019

I have a question! Did Harry just stand there and watch him rap or did he also rap along? 😂 — Harry Updates! (@hsnewsupdate) December 19, 2019

OMG 😆 this is absolutely amazing 😉 — Nilufa Ally Hussein (@AllyNilufa) December 20, 2019

​Some fans posted sarcastic comments.

Memo to Boris , the education system needs urgent attention... — Paul Cross : Boris is your PM (@trickytree2) December 20, 2019

GUYS GUYS GUYS pic.twitter.com/aT1WD3D8xs — Giulia Made It 🦔 || #WALLS (@jennaokazaki) December 19, 2019

How articulate! And this is what out youngster’s aspire too? — Happy Hen Helper (@hen_helper) December 20, 2019

They’ll grow out of it when they buy a house, have kids and grow up. — Ian Taplin (@Realintelligent) December 20, 2019

​Other fans posted comments that related more to the political undercurrent of the lyrics and referenced the recently held general election in the UK, where the Conservative Party has claimed an impressive victory.

Still sulking I see ....😴😴😴 — Fatman (@Fatman37615038) December 20, 2019

Pity they didn’t sing like this before the GE! Anyone thinking Stables and bolting horses for some reason? — Hewielewis4 (@Hewielewis41) December 20, 2019

They’ll become conservatives just like the rebels of yesteryear — DeltaDrift (@DeltaDrift) December 20, 2019

​Other social media fans seemed to have little faith in the “rebellion” the artists were supposedly portraying, with fans who thought the opposite entering a heated debate with them.

It's good for sales. — Jimmy Cameron (@JimboCambo) December 20, 2019

“turning rebellion into money”. — Sean Toole (@BoltonBasque) December 20, 2019

They are millionaires , it's not rebellion. If it gets the crowd going and gets them on social media and get more followers , that's all they care about. Let them put there money where their mouths are! — Janet Bailey (@JanetBa42796007) December 20, 2019

Only a cynic who only sees money in everything dould say that. Besides I don't think it matters why they ssy it just thst they did. — Rachel Kirk #JC4PM⚘ #GTTO (@quirkykirky77) December 20, 2019

​Both Brits had something to celebrate, as Styles shared his second album, while Stormzy dropped Heavy is the Head, the follow-up to his 2017 debut Gang Signs & Prayer.

Both albums have generated positive reviews from critics, with the Independent lauding Harry Styles, who “expands on the languorous guitar rock that has been Styles’ currency since he left One Direction, with copious charm and flickers of ingenuity”.

The Independent’s review of Michael Omari Jr, aka Stormzy’s, Heavy is the Head, praised the Brit rapper for being “keen to test himself emotionally, as well as artistically”.