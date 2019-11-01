Agent 007 has had many faces over the 57-year cinematic history of Ian Fleming's jet-setting British spy. The first film, “Dr. No” was released in 1962, while the last, “Spectre”, hit movie screens around the world in 2015. In total, 26 films were shot, and the honour of playing the martini-drinking man of mystery has fallen to 7 actors.

Harry Styles, a 25-year-old singer formerly of the UK boy band One Direction recently disclosed that he'd love to replace Daniel Craig as the the next James Bond.

"I grew up watching those. You know, I loved him when I was a kid. So I think it's kind of everyone's dream a little bit, right?" Harry said, speaking to Hits Radio about the next Bond.

However, at the moment, he is focused on his music career; his new single Lights Up was among the UK's top 10 singles last week.

“For me it’s a very uplifting song. It’s very ­liberating,” he said.

In any event, origins stories are popular these days and Harry Styles could be perfectly suited to play a young Agent 007. It may seem like a stretch, but Doctor Who is a woman now, so you never know.

Harry Styles: I want to be the next James Bond pic.twitter.com/WnDLESYtes — Love runet (@Love_runet) October 31, 2019

​Harry Edward Styles was born on the first of February, 1994 in England; the British singer and actor shot to stardom with the band One Direction and his success on The X Factor in 2010.