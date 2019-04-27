Stormzy Raps 'F* Government, F* Boris' in New Music Video Featuring Idris Elba

This is the first single that the grime star has dropped since 2017. In a release titled “Vossi Bop”, the artist, who already dissed Theresa May last year, turned political again. He apparently took aim at her Cabinet and former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, rapping “don't make the promise, if you can't keep the deal then just be honest".

Michael Owuo Jr., known to the world by the stage name Stormzy, has dropped a new politically-tinged single, “Vossi Bop”, slamming the British establishment with strong words. The grime star also released a music video, featuring a cameo of Idris Elba and playing up rumours about him becoming a new James Bond.

In the video, Stormzy is seen in different locations, including London’s key spots like Westminster Bridge, the London Eye, and Big Ben. When the rapper appears in front of the Bank of England, a group of dancers, wearing white wigs with a distinct resemblance to Boris Johnson's hairstyle, surround him.

This happens when the hip-hop artist is rapping: "Rule number two: don't make the promise, if you can't keep the deal then just be honest. I can never die, I’m Chuck Norris, f**k the government and f**k Boris, yeah”. He concludes the scene showing his middle fingers to the camera.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson Warns PM May’s ‘Surrender’ to Soft Brexit ‘Will Not Happen’

This is not the first time that the 25-year-old hip-hopper has been vocal about his political views. Earlier, he took aim at UK Prime Minister Theresa May, branding her a "paigon” (an untrustworthy person) in 2017 and called her out for her alleged inaction after the Grenfell Tower fire with a freestyle performance in 2018.

"Yo, Theresa May, where's the money for Grenfell? What, you thought we just forgot about Grenfell? You criminals, and you've got the cheek to call us savages, you should do some jail time, you should pay some damages, you should burn your house down and see if you can manage this", he reprimanded the politician.

At the same time, Stormzy has endorsed Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on several occasions.