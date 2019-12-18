Register
    Chelsea's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga screams at the bench after refusing to be substituted at Wembley on 24 February 2019

    Chelsea FC Gets ‘Didn’t Happen of the Year’ Award Over Suspicious Kepa-Sarri Damage Control

    © AP Photo /
    The English football club, which posted what netizens decided was one of the least plausible damage control tweets in recent history, had it in them to take the mock nomination in a sarcastic but professional manner.

    England’s Chelsea football club ended up in “Group A” of the so-called “Didn’t Happen of the Year Award” (DHOTYA), a mock honor given to the least plausible statements and stories posted online.

    The tweet that got Chelsea FC into “Group A” was made in February this year and claimed that what appeared to be a row between goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and former club manager Maurizio Sarri was just a “big misunderstanding.”

    During the English Football League Cup game against Manchester City earlier in February, Kepa went down injured in extra time and Sarri made the decision to have the goalkeeper replaced. What happened next confused everyone, as Kepa appeared to publicly disobey Sarri’s decision, and the manager left the field in fury, angrily throwing a water bottle to the ground.

    Entering damage control mode, Chelsea FC soon tweeted that the incident was a “big misunderstanding,” because while Sarri thought Kepa was having a cramp, the manager allegedly said the goalkeeper “was right that he could continue although the way he went about it was wrong.”

    “Sarri says he needs to talk to Kepa now,” FC tweet concluded.

    DHOTYA were not convinced by the explanation, however, as those behind the Twitter handle concluded that the tweet was one of the least plausible statements posted online this year.

    The “Group A” also included a tweet telling a story of how one user paid for another woman’s food at a McDonalds drive-thru and grabbed it at the takeout window – in retaliation for her mean behavior. Some users pointed out it is impossible to pay for food that has not been ordered yet.

    Another tweet in the group tells a story of a “non-binary 7 year old” kid who allegedly wanted a sticker on their scooter for the Pride Parade reading “every gender matters.” A lot of users voted to give this tweet the award in the group, “for the absolute sheer bs of it.”

    The football club took the unflattering nomination in a professional manner.

    “Tough group,” Chelsea FC tweeted, with tongue in cheek.

