‘Scarily Youthful’: Hillary Clinton’s ‘Glam New Look’ Sparks Meme Fest

A bombshell new poll of registered Democrats recently suggested Hillary Clinton, who is not running, as their top choice for the 2020 Democratic Party presidential nomination, amid rumours she may yet jump on the bandwagon.

Hillary Clinton showed off a glamorous new look on 12 December an event in Broadway, New York.

The former First Lady, 72, who lost the 2016 US election to Donald Trump, posed alongside her husband, ex-President Bill Clinton, behind the scenes at Ain't Too Proud: The Temptations Musical at The Imperial Theatre.

Media outlets ran images of Hillary Clinton sporting a vibrant pink tunic dress with black trousers, accessorised by a chunky gold necklace, chatting and posing with the cast.

What is the secret of Hillary Clinton’s strangely plumped-up-cheeks? Fillers could be behind more youthful look https://t.co/WH24sdkZkG pic.twitter.com/kPPxOY12Ap — Blazing CatFur (@Blazingcatfur) December 13, 2019

The ex-First Lady appeared to look radiant, her skin noticeably smoother and her cheeks more defined.

While some aesthetic experts cited by MailOnline and the Mirror suggested the age-defying look could be the result of Botox, injectable fillers and other procedures, many on social media speculated that the somewhat altered appearance might be due to image filters or photoshop. In any case, netizens could not pass up such an opportunity to weigh in with their comments.

Some were quite appreciative of the “new look”.

She looks fabulous moreover the more she progresses in age the more attractive she become.

It will not be surprised if the head the white house into years time — yousif (@yousif2020) December 14, 2019

​However, a large part of the Twitter audience did not find the images of Hillary Clinton at all flattering, as they speculated on the possible reasons for the perceived change in appearance.

“Youthful?” This isnt it. — Daniel Guss (@TheGussReport) December 13, 2019

That's . . . not . . . a youthful . . . look (Oh, God). — R.A.M. Spacek (@ramspacek) December 13, 2019

Incredibly youthful? She looks like a goldfish. — 🇺🇸Proud Daddy911🇺🇸 (@Hairball911) December 13, 2019

It's the souls of the children she eats. — Slenderfriend (@Johndoeunknown4) December 13, 2019

No. That’s filler or collagen or fat transfer, or she’s a vampire, or lastly, her body double. — xoxo (@thegroc003) December 13, 2019

Very scary 😳 — Penny 🇺🇸 (@pennyilene49) December 13, 2019

That’s where she keeps her stash of minis: pic.twitter.com/6JB4o8VoBp — Bert Gorllewin (@_Bert_G_) December 14, 2019

Did she swallow the President? — Roz Gordon (@RozVarditz) December 13, 2019

She looks like a foot that spent hours in a pool. — 15-14-4 also 19-6-1 (@TrueNorthStron5) December 14, 2019

Some twitterati were convinced the image of Clinton had been tweaked.

Photoshop — John Joseph McLaughlin (@JJMcLaughlinGrp) December 13, 2019

​​Some twitter users went on a meme-creating spree.

Wazzzzuuuuupppp with the cheekbones pic.twitter.com/Ry93hqiegI — Bob Kral (@fabtanks) December 13, 2019

The resemblance is uncanny pic.twitter.com/SY81FxpXqV — Derek Meyer (@derekmeyer53) December 14, 2019

​Some fans on social media urged Hillary Clinton to abandon any idea of running again in the US presidential race.

Give it a rest darlin ' ! — Stephen Branley (@branleyboy) December 14, 2019

‘Run again’ the only ‘run’ I hope she does is one that is far, far away 👍 — 🕰 The Clock Is Ticking- Time To Wake Up ⏳ (@WakeUp_Britain) December 14, 2019

​This comes as a new poll placed former Secretary of State Clinton in first place among the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls, even though she isn’t even running.

The online Harris Poll survey released by the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard found that Clinton placed first with 21 per cent of the vote, followed closely by former Vice President Joe Biden at 20 per cent, Sen. Bernie Sanders at 12 per cent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 9 per cent and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg at 7 per cent.

It polled 1,859 voters and was conducted between 27 - 29 November.

Pollsters also surveyed respondents without Clinton in the race — and Biden came out first, with 29 per cent of the vote, followed by Sanders at 16 per cent and Warren at 13 per cent.

Throughout the past month the former Secretary of State has been hinting that she may run for President again, telling the BBC:

"I, as I say, never, never, never say never."

Speaking alongside daughter Chelsea to the BBC's Radio 5 Live, Hillary added:

"I will certainly tell you, I’m under enormous pressure from many, many, many people to think about it."

But casting further doubt, she said: "As of this moment, sitting here in this studio talking to you, that is absolutely not in my plans."

The former New York senator was defeated in the 2008 Democratic nomination race by Barack Obama - who would go on to be US President.

Hillary Clinton then managed to secure the Democratic nomination for the 2016 race before losing to Donald Trump.