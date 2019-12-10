Democrats Choose Hillary Clinton as 2020 Frontrunner, New Party Poll Shows

A new poll of registered Democrats has Hillary Clinton as their top choice for the 2020 Democratic Party presidential nomination, even though she’s not running.

The online Harris Poll survey released by the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard found that Clinton placed first with 21% of the vote, even though she is not running for the White House seat in 2020. She is followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at 20%, Senator Bernie Sanders at 12%, Senator Elizabeth Warren at 9% and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg at 7%.

The poll included 1,859 voters and was conducted between November 27 and 29 of this year.

Pollsters also surveyed respondents without Clinton in the race — and Biden came in first, with 29% of the vote, followed by Sanders at 16% and Warren at 13%.

Clinton has repeatedly said she is not running for president again, although she did tell the UK’s “Graham Norton Show” over the weekend that she’s been “deluged” with pleas to run once more.

“I’d have to make up my mind really quickly,” she said, “because it’s moving very fast.”

Clinton narrowly lost the 2016 presidential election to the current US President Donald Trump. Despite winning the popular vote with 65.8 million votes to Trump’s 62.9 million, Clinton lost the Electoral College 304 to 227.