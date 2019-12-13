Shuuussshhh! Netflix Drops 'Ghost Stories’ Trailer to Spook-Out Your ‘Friday The 13th’

Netflix seems to have freaked out people on spooky ‘Friday The 13th’ by launching a trailer for the film “Ghost Stories”.
Friday the 13th would be incomplete without some chills, thrills and of course an absolute spook-fest... presenting the trailer of Ghost Stories! Coming 1st Jan! #YourFearsWillFindYou @netflixindia @ronniescrewvala @ashidua_fue @rsvpmovies pic.twitter.com/qhwYQpbXIj— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 13, 2019
“Ghost Stories”, starring Bollywood Actress Jahnvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and others will have four short and scary stories.
The hashtag of the film #Ghoststories has been in the top trends on Twitter.
The long-awaited trailer of the film has sent the chills down the spine of many, proving that Bollywood’s horror game is going strong.
Seems like a good indian horror after ages👌🏻Excited to watch this!! #GhostStories @NetflixIndia https://t.co/eT2UD6vZr8— Shreya (@shreya_080) December 13, 2019
When i am sleeping and brother turn on the lights. #GhostStories pic.twitter.com/FOBbidlFmG— Faisal (@kfa1sal) December 13, 2019
Actress Murnal is shown as a newly-wedded bride whose husband believes that his dead granny is still around and talks to her. But Murnal is spooked as she fails to see anyone.
Damnnnnnnnn— Ash (@_Aahista) December 13, 2019
It was so scary 🤦♀️
*Avi As Dhruv Is Nailing It*
Seriously you're handling this charachter like a pro 👏🏻
You did it yet once again.. @avinashtiw85 ❤️#ghoststories pic.twitter.com/X04RN530kp
Yayy!! Surekha sikri ji and shobhita dhulipala...2 of the most amazing actors in a series together...i wish they were cast in the same story!!— Naman Sharma (@NamanSh83210937) December 13, 2019
Seems like the web series by #NetFlix will take #Bollywood Bollywood Horror Movies to the next level. #GhostStories pic.twitter.com/mfv8mUXQzs— Dekha Bhai 2.0 (@0Dekha) December 13, 2019
The web series is helmed by four acclaimed directors Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap. It is slated for release on Netflix from 1 January, 2020. And trust us, both the film and the trailer have scenes that could send some people running down the hills screaming!
