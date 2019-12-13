Shuuussshhh! Netflix Drops 'Ghost Stories’ Trailer to Spook-Out Your ‘Friday The 13th’

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood Director Karan Johar shared the first look of his film today, saying Friday the 13th’s spook-fest would be incomplete without a trailer for Ghost Stories.

Netflix seems to have freaked out people on spooky ‘Friday The 13th’ by launching a trailer for the film “Ghost Stories”.

Friday the 13th would be incomplete without some chills, thrills and of course an absolute spook-fest... presenting the trailer of Ghost Stories! Coming 1st Jan! #YourFearsWillFindYou @netflixindia @ronniescrewvala @ashidua_fue @rsvpmovies pic.twitter.com/qhwYQpbXIj — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 13, 2019

“Ghost Stories”, starring Bollywood Actress Jahnvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and others will have four short and scary stories.

The hashtag of the film #Ghoststories has been in the top trends on Twitter.

The long-awaited trailer of the film has sent the chills down the spine of many, proving that Bollywood’s horror game is going strong.

When i am sleeping and brother turn on the lights. #GhostStories pic.twitter.com/FOBbidlFmG — Faisal (@kfa1sal) December 13, 2019

Actress Murnal is shown as a newly-wedded bride whose husband believes that his dead granny is still around and talks to her. But Murnal is spooked as she fails to see anyone.

Yayy!! Surekha sikri ji and shobhita dhulipala...2 of the most amazing actors in a series together...i wish they were cast in the same story!! — Naman Sharma (@NamanSh83210937) December 13, 2019

Seems like the web series by #NetFlix will take #Bollywood Bollywood Horror Movies to the next level. #GhostStories pic.twitter.com/mfv8mUXQzs — Dekha Bhai 2.0 (@0Dekha) December 13, 2019

The web series is helmed by four acclaimed directors Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap. It is slated for release on Netflix from 1 January, 2020. And trust us, both the film and the trailer have scenes that could send some people running down the hills screaming!