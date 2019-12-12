What Will Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' New Series be About?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who recently celebrated their 1st year together as a married couple, are ready to spread the power of love with their co-produced untitled project, which will be based on the theme of wedding sangeet (the Musical night).
Priyanka took to her Instagram page to confirm that their co-produced untitled series has been green-lit and would start filming from 2020.
View this post on Instagram
At our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives. @nickjonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we’re still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It’s our #SangeetProject ❤️❤️ Happy one year anniversary baby. It’s our first together We want to share this amazing experience with couples set to be wed. SO...if you're engaged to be married in the spring or summer next year (2020), we want to be part of the celebration and help you make it even more spectacular. #representationmatters #crosspollination #culturesblending Visit the link in bio, and we’ll have you dancing before you walk down the aisle! @amazonprimevideo @alfredstreetindustries
"Each episode will follow an engaged couple along with their wedding party, family, and friends, as they not only prepare for the wedding itself, but also rehearse for what will be an epic performance with the help of a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors," New York-based online news portal ‘Deadline’ reported, describing the show.
All comments
Show new comments (0)