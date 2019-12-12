What Will Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' New Series be About?

New Delhi (Sputnik): Global actress Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Hollywood singer Nick Jonas in Udaipur, the city of palaces, located in western Indian state of Rajasthan. The first ceremony, which was a white wedding, was held on 1 December 2018 followed by a wedding involving Hindu rituals the next day.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who recently celebrated their 1st year together as a married couple, are ready to spread the power of love with their co-produced untitled project, which will be based on the theme of wedding sangeet (the Musical night).

Priyanka took to her Instagram page to confirm that their co-produced untitled series has been green-lit and would start filming from 2020.

"Each episode will follow an engaged couple along with their wedding party, family, and friends, as they not only prepare for the wedding itself, but also rehearse for what will be an epic performance with the help of a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors," New York-based online news portal ‘Deadline’ reported, describing the show.

Priyanka and Nick would also be featuring on the show.