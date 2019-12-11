New Delhi (Sputnik): A man, without any safety gear, tried to rescue a python from a deep well but plunged back into it after losing his grip before reaching the safety. The bizarre incident happened in Thrissur district of India’s southern state of Kerala.

In the video, a man can be seen descending into a well with the help of a rope to rescue a snake. After reaching the bottom of the well, he manages to grab the head of the snake after multiple attempts, but then the reptile coiled around him on the way up.

The man then fell back into the water along with the snake after villagers on the ground failed to pull them out.

According to the Malayalam language news channel, Manorama, the snake was later rescued with the help of a jute bag that was dropped into the well before the rescuer himself climbed back to safety.