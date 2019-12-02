Heart-Pounding Moment Tiger Chases Safari Jeep in India's Ranthambore Jungle - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): A tigress named after the infamous Indian bandit Sultana lived up to her name, as she terrified a group of tourists entering her territory during a jungle safari.

The tigress blocked the way of a safari jeep packed with tourists, forcing the driver to retreat in reverse gear in Ranthambore National Park in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

The vivacious beast was inches away from the jeep, just when the driver dodged the feline. She still chased it for several metres, forcing it to disappear into the undergrowth.

Luckily, the tourists escaped by a whisker. Local reports blamed the constant stream of safari vehicles and expansion of tourism for the animal's volatile behaviour.

#WATCH Rajasthan: Tiger chases a tourist vehicle in Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur. (1 December 2019) pic.twitter.com/CqsyyPfYn2 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019 Earlier, in a similar video clip, a lion chased safari tourists away in an Indian zoological park. The video, recorded by a safari team at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park in the Bellary district of India’s Karnataka state, shows a six-year-old lion named Keshri fiercely running behind a jungle jeep.

