New Delhi (Sputnik): A video clip of a lion chasing safari tourists away in an Indian zoological park has gone viral on social media, with many netizens finding it too “scary” for anyone to think of taking place in real life in a jungle.

The video, recorded by a safari team at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park in the Bellary district of India’s Karnataka state, shows a six-year-old lion named Keshri fiercely running behind a jungle jeep.

The lion continues to chase the vehicle until it manages to speed up and get away.

Since being posted on YouTube, the one-minute video has evoked 608,527 views.

Citing statements from forest officials, the media reported that the lion got worked up when the driver took the jeep too close, which provoked it to charge and chase the vehicle at top speed.

In November 2018, a tigress in the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in India’s Maharashtra state was filmed chasing a tourist vehicle.

After the incident, forest officials instructed safari guides and drivers to maintain a minimum 50-metre distance from the animals inside the reserve.