I Smell Food! Massive Elephant Throws Tantrum After Entering Into Army Canteen in India - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): An unusual guest strolled into the dining hall of the Indian Army and caused complete mayhem, prompting staff to jump into action to shoo away the wild tusker with fire.

Swaying his trunk across a tiny army canteen in the small town of Hashimara in the Indian state of West Bengal, a massive elephant turned and tossed the furniture, throwing tantrums like a spoiled child.

Unwilling to retreat, the elephant continued to go on a rampage as the staff tried to scare it off with fire.

The dramatic footage then shows staff chasing it away with a fire-lit torch into the middle of the canteen. Petrified with fear by the fire, the stubborn elephant finally calls it quits and retreats back.

From back home today. The jumbo just walked into the Hashimara Army Canteen... and it was complete madness. pic.twitter.com/4v8sgPjSbh — Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) November 30, 2019

