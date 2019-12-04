Dynamic Duo of Snakes Spotted Mating in Indian Town - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): A naughty pair of snakes put on quite a show for residents of a town in Puducherry, an Indian state which was formerly a French colony.

People stopped to watch and recorded a video of two serpents engrossed in love-making on the streets.

Fascinated by watching the mating session of snakes, the woman recording the video said she has never seen it before. She can also be heard saying that these are rat snakes and they are harmless.

In the video clip, the two reptiles can be seen raising their upper bodies for about a foot while coiling around each other during the mating ritual.

Love this! Two male Rat Snakes in a an aggressive grapple for territorial control on a farm in Pondicherry. Thanks @AloPal for sharing this! pic.twitter.com/aedCxgqsg5 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) December 3, 2019

​