Miss BumBum Heats up Instagram, Commemorates Messi's Ballon d'Or Win by Wearing Gold Body Paint

Brazilian model Suzy Cortez, winner of this year’s Miss BumBum beauty pageant, is a huge fan of football icon Lionel Messi, the forward for Barcelona FC, often cherishing him in her signature way by posting sizzling pics on Instagram.

Brazilian model Suzy Cortez has posted a series of eye-catching pics on Instagram in a tribute to her idol, footballer Lionel Messi, who was named the best player in the world for a record sixth time when he took home the Ballon d’Or at an awards ceremony in Paris on Monday.

“Golden woman"

The Brazilian beauty and Lionel Messi celebrity fan is featured in the photos painted all in gold and holding a football.

The title-holder of this year’s Miss BumBum beauty pageant uploaded several hot pics during the ceremony.

In two she can be seen wearing gold body paint while clutching a gold ball, in another she is leaning against a goalpost wearing a Messi t-shirt.

Cortez added a caption

The pics generated thousands of likes, with fans eagerly commenting on how "beautiful" the “golden woman" was.

Many fans took the opportunity to express their appreciation for Lionel Messi, who was a hot favourite going into the award ceremony, having won LaLiga with Barcelona last season and helping the Spanish team reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

It is the first time that the Argentinian has won the award since 2015.

🤣🤣🤣 Cristiano Ronaldo: "Prefiero ganar una Bota de Oro a un Balón de Oro, porque la Bota se gana con goles, no con votos". Hoy Lionel Messi recibió su 6 Balón de Oro. Y tiene 6 botas de Oro también. CR7 tiene 4 Botas de Oro. #Messi #BallonDor pic.twitter.com/BGeJ6Pj8oM — Suzy Cortez (@SuzyCortez_) December 3, 2019

​After another prolific season for Spanish football club Barcelona, the forward thus moved ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the trophy five times.

Brazilian fitness model Suzy Cortez, who shot to fame by winning the Miss BumBum beauty pageant in 2015 and then winning it for a second time this year, is a huge fan of Barcelona FC’s superstar striker Lionel Messi.

With a two-million-strong following on Instagram, Cortez often comments on Barcelona matches and this year also uploaded some clips where she was showing off some of her own ball skills.

Earlier, she posted a pic wearing a Messi shirt after he reached 700 games for the club against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.





