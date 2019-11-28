'You Wouldn't Be Competing?' Netizens Compare Trump's 'Rocky Balboa' Pic to Putin’s Calendar

The 2020 calendars featuring Vladimir Putin seem to emphasize his role as a world leader and statesman, as if underscoring Russia’s geopolitical achievements of this year.

The release of the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top-selling annual calendars has, as usual, attracted quite a bit of attention both online and offline.

CNN noted that the 2020 versions of the calendar focus on Putin’s image as an international statesman, as it is released following “a year of diplomatic triumphs” for the Russian president.

A number of social media users, however, speculated that perhaps these calendars had something to do with US President Donald Trump recently tweeting a doctored photo which appears to feature his face superimposed on the body of movie character Rocky Balboa.

Trump is auditioning for Putin's 2020 calendar pic.twitter.com/YmhYfqv3hB — JMF1 (@johnfoz0) 28 ноября 2019 г.

Not sure which is worse, Putin's new 2020 calendar with him and MbS or Trump's response. pic.twitter.com/xb0CukiXIY — Ariel Gold אריאל 🔥☮️ (@ArielElyseGold) 27 ноября 2019 г.

Oh God, Putin just produced a photo calendar for 2020. Yep, and now it’s just started. Look what goofy low IQ Trump just tweeted. The fu—ing President of the United States. What a Dotard. It’s embarrassing. @realDonaldTrump #impeachtrumpnow pic.twitter.com/WuPYF4e0V6 — Cheryl Grace (@GraceWhims) 27 ноября 2019 г.

You wouldn't, by chance, be competing with Putin's photo calendars are you? — Thomas Jon Goetting (@TjGoetting) 27 ноября 2019 г.

While Trump himself did not immediately clarify why he posted the aforementioned image, he previously joked about doctors wanting to see his “gorgeous” chest during a hospital visit.