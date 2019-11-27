Trump Stuns Twitter With Doctored Photo of Him Posing as Shirtless Rocky Balboa

“If I can change, and you can change, everybody can change,” Rocky Balboa once said passionately. Well, Photoshop has made things much easier since the 1980s.

US President Donald Trump has just posted a bizarre photo of his face superimposed onto Rocky’s body.

‘But why?’ would be the next question. Trump didn’t care to attach any context, but the post perhaps has something to do with a moment at a Florida rally on Wednesday where he debunked speculation that he had had a heart attack.

Trump, who indeed had an unscheduled weekend check-in at a medical center this month, claimed in front of the crowd in Florida that doctors wanted to see his “gorgeous chest.”

Apparently, he just found a way to do that without technically breaking the rules.

At 243 pounds (110 kg), Trump has long raised questions about his health, which he himself described as “very good”. But merciless Twitter users were quick to remind him about his actual physique…

​...and generally question the relevance of the Balboa impersonation.

The Trump-Rocky photo is pretty typical maga bro shitposting, which involves men who absolutely do not fit the standards of masculinity they needlessly revere, upholding them through a kind of mass delusion about what the rest of us see when they look at them. — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) November 27, 2019

This is the most beautiful and perfect metaphor for Trump, his appeal, American pop culture and politics. A con man who created a fictional narrative of his business acumen and wealth relying upon a fictional boxer, Rocky, who beat a superior black athlete, Apollo Creed. https://t.co/5pr9pnRT95 — Wajahat "Abu Khadija" Ali (@WajahatAli) November 27, 2019

Tweeting bad photoshops of yourself onto someone physically fit won't change the fact that you get out of breath whilst eating hamburgers and have to have a bit of a lie down after eating pie. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 27, 2019

This is all wrong.



Rocky defeated Russia, while Trump continues to hand them victories. — Nick Jack Pap-pass the Gravy (@Pappiness) November 27, 2019