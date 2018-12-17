Like Hot Cakes: Vladimir Putin Calendar Sales Beat A-Listers in Japan

Customers in the Land of the Rising Sun have reportedly been sweeping 2019 Vladimir Putin calendars off the shelves. According to Japan Today, the popular chain store Loft, where the goods are exclusively available, reported that Putin's sales "have continuously dominated all others" nationwide since their start in September.
500RT：【大人気】プーチンカレンダーがロフトで売上げ1位！羽生結弦や田中圭を抑えhttps://t.co/BmWLqdObSc— ライブドアニュース (@livedoornews) 12 декабря 2018 г.
「著名人カレンダー」で全店舗合計1位に。購入層は若い女性といい、犬を溺愛する姿などのギャップが人気だそう。 pic.twitter.com/9enrac5Ti1
This year's edition, just like the previous ones, shows the Russian head of state doing various activities, from bathing in icy waters on Epiphany to petting a leopard to working out in the gym.
2019 Putin calendar anyone? 😳— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) 1 июля 2018 г.
Sunbathing ✅
With an umbrella ✅
In a bath ✅
With binoculars ✅
Playing ice hockey ✅
Scuba diving ✅
With dogs in the snow ✅
It’s all there… 12 months a year pic.twitter.com/emPLNRD7j7
SoraNews24 reports that 66-year-old Putin beat his younger rivals, including the second-placed popular actor Kei Tanaka and reigning Olympic champion in men's figure skating, Yuzuru Hanyu.
There’s more… pic.twitter.com/q0fJ8FoIxi— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) 1 июля 2018 г.
