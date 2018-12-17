Like Hot Cakes: Vladimir Putin Calendar Sales Beat A-Listers in Japan

Surprisingly enough, a best-selling 2019 calendar in Japanese shops does not feature the face of a Japanese actor, a pop idol, athlete, or anyone else of Japanese origin, but that of the Russian president.

Customers in the Land of the Rising Sun have reportedly been sweeping 2019 Vladimir Putin calendars off the shelves. According to Japan Today, the popular chain store Loft, where the goods are exclusively available, reported that Putin's sales "have continuously dominated all others" nationwide since their start in September.

This year's edition, just like the previous ones, shows the Russian head of state doing various activities, from bathing in icy waters on Epiphany to petting a leopard to working out in the gym.

2019 Putin calendar anyone? 😳

Sunbathing ✅

With an umbrella ✅

In a bath ✅

With binoculars ✅

Playing ice hockey ✅

Scuba diving ✅

With dogs in the snow ✅

It’s all there… 12 months a year pic.twitter.com/emPLNRD7j7 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) 1 июля 2018 г.

SoraNews24 reports that 66-year-old Putin beat his younger rivals, including the second-placed popular actor Kei Tanaka and reigning Olympic champion in men's figure skating, Yuzuru Hanyu.