'Friends' Forever: Jennifer Aniston Hits 20 Mln Instagram Follower Milestone, Thanks Fans With Meme

US actress Jennifer Aniston made her very first Instagram post in October, uploading a selfie with her former fellow cast members from the legendary sitcom Friends, which aired between 1994 and 2004.

US actress Jennifer Aniston has posted an emotional message to her fans, thanking them after reaching the milestone of 20 million Instagram followers in just over a month since she joined the social media platform.

Alongside a video meme of herself wiping tears from her eyes, she wrote:

“20 million followers?! That’s a lot of thank you notes! THANK YOU, GUYS.”

“Iconic”

The Friends actress enjoyed a record-breaking start to life on Instagram.

The first photo she posted on the platform on 15 October was a selfie with her former cast members from the legendary show, which drove netizens crazy over the iconic reunion.

In just five hours, Aniston racked up over 13.6 million followers and broke Instagram's and Guinness' world record for reaching 1 million followers, beating previous record-holders Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Earlier Aniston, 50, explained why she'd finally decided to join social media.

When she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October, she said:

“It was just one of those things. Eventually – it’s not going anywhere, right? So why not join the party?"

The actress added:

“And it’s not that scary. (You can) share information, connect with your fans, right wrongs that are said about you, have fun, make fun of yourself, make fun of people. Help animals get rescued.”

Instagram users rushed to post congratulatory comments, as a fan under the name of ritawislon applauded the actress:

“Fastest rise ever!”

Another fan, vaibhavaggarwal18, added:

“So what else did you expect😂, she is Rachel green!"

Other Instagram comments underscored that the actress totally deserved all the love and appreciation she was receiving, commenting:

“Amazing people deserve amazing things!

Social media fans took to Twitter, too, to demonstrate their support for her:

Jennifer Aniston using a gif of herself to commemorate 20 million followers is ICONIC! — Amber.Rae (@AmberRaeBP) November 19, 2019

In just over a month Jennifer Anniston has accumulated 20 Million Instagram followers. pic.twitter.com/uc4b6FyBqw — Taylor Garfield (@TJGarf) November 19, 2019

That’s right. Here’s further proof- even w/global fame ppl weren’t interested in RF b4 Meg. It took KP 15 months to get 1 million IG followers. Jennifer Aniston is almost at 20 million in less than a month. KP twitter is less than 2 mil followers in 5yrs.J Bieber has 100 million — Bobbie🥑🇺🇸 (@Jorgie774312) November 14, 2019

Jennifer aniston got 20 million followers on instagram... in 1 month. Thats how much we love her yessir — C a r l o s (@carloswoke) November 19, 2019

20 million Instagram followers?? She really is that powerful! But we all knew that😍💗 pic.twitter.com/xceUqXNAvc — ♡ Jennifer Aniston ♡ (@FanistonFanatic) November 19, 2019

'Friends Forever'

​Jennifer Aniston rose to prominence for her role as Rachel Green in the television sitcom Friends, that also starred Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer and aired from 1994 to 2004, running for ten seasons.

The legendary show remains one of the most popular TV shows ever , celebrating its 25th anniversary this year on 22 September.

Aniston has since enjoyed a highly successful career, becoming the fifth most highly paid actress in 2019.

The actress is reportedly set to reunite with her Friends co-stars, with the six core actors in talks to return for an unscripted reunion special on upcoming streaming service HBO Max, according to the Hollywood Reporter.