The One Where 'Friends' Get Old: Cast From the Famous Sitcom 25 Years Later

We might not believe it, but 25 years ago the first episode of the super-popular TV show "Friends" was released. Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Joey, Phoebe, and Monica became the favourite characters of millions of viewers.

A story about friendship, love, relationships, and people who became a family in New York turned into the most successful television project of the 1990s.

The celebrated sitcom began on 22 September 1994 and ran for 236 episodes, ending in 2004. The sitcom’s first episode was watched by 22 million people, while the average number of viewers of the first season was 24 million. The final episode of the tenth and last season was viewed by more than 52 million people, which at the time was the fourth-highest viewership in the history of television.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer all became some of the highest-paid actors and actresses in TV history.