Aniston rose to prominence for her role as Rachel Green in the television sitcom Friends that aired from 1994 to 2004. She has since had a successful career, becoming the fifth most highly paid actress in 2019.

US actress Jennifer Aniston has made her very first publication on Instagram uploading a selfie with her colleagues, who played the lead roles in Friends, one of the world's most successful comedy series.

"And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too", the caption read. "HI INSTAGRAM".

The actress quickly gained over 100,000 subscribers, while she, in her turn, subscribed to 83 accounts.

This year, on 22 September, the legendary series celebrated its 25th anniversary. It wrapped up in 2004, lasting ten seasons.