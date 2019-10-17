'Don't Be a Fool!': Trump in Newly Released Letter Urges Erdogan Against Syria Offensive

A transcript of a letter that was sent from US President Donald Trump to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been circulating all over Twitter Wednesday, and users are having a lot of fun with it.

According to the letter, which was widely shared by reporters on Twitter, Trump warned Erdogan not to be a “tough guy.”

​“I have worked hard to solve some of your problems. Don’t let the world down. You can make a great deal,” Trump wrote, in addition to reiterating his past threats to destroy the Turkish economy if Turkish troops continue to shell Kurdish held positions in northern Syria.

​“Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool!”

​Last week, Trump withdrew US troops from northern Syria, leaving Kurdish allies behind to face advancing Turkish troops.

​Although the letter’s authenticity has not been publicly confirmed by the White House, several White House correspondents have verified that the letter is genuine.

​While some Twitter users questioned the validity of the letter, others were left feeling embarrassed by the US president’s actions, with one user describing it as “worse than a high school student passing notes.”

​Turkey launched its military operation in northern Syria, dubbed “Operation Peace Spring,” on October 9. The offensive’s mission is reportedly to create a security zone along the Turkish-Syrian border free of Daesh terrorists and Syrian Kurdish YPG militants, Sputnik reported. Turkey's operation in northern Syria has frustrated NATO allies, with the Trump administration imposing sanctions against Turkish officials and entities Monday.