2020 Hopeful Harris Slams Warren for Not Backing Her Push to Have Trump's Twitter Account Deleted

Earlier this month, Senator Kamala Harris told CNN that Twitter should remove Donald Trump’s account over his tweets, in which he lashed out at an anonymous whistleblower whose complaint resulted in an impeachment inquiry against the US President.

Democratic Senator Kamala Harris has berated fellow presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren for her reluctance to support Harris's push to pressure Twitter to delete the account of US President Donald Trump.

“I was surprised to hear that you did not agree with me that on this subject around what should be the rules on corporate responsibility. When I called on Twitter to suspend Donald Trump's account […] you did not agree. I would urge you to join me,” Harris told Warren during a Democratic primary debate in Ohio on Tuesday.

The remarks came after Warren said that she doesn’t want to “push Donald Trump off Twitter” and that instead she is hoping to “push him out of the White House”.

Almost all netizens immediately blamed Harris for trying to score “some cheap points”, describing her criticism of Warren as a “theatrical move”.

Let’s be clear, I agree 💯 with @kamalaharris, “Dude gotta go!” @realDonaldTrump is too dangerous to tweet. @Twitter should suspend his account. pic.twitter.com/5qr6jq8G5C — SC Representative JA Moore (@jamooreforsc15) October 16, 2019

Another theatrical move that didn't work...like that ridiculous challenge to Biden in a previous debate over an 1980s Op Ed piece. — Debra J. Kalish (@kalishdj) October 16, 2019

I agree with Kamala. But she acts like a bully. It’s a sneaky lawyer trick to try to get someone to look like they’re a jerk for disagreeing just because they won’t do what you’re forcing them on the spot to do in a bully move. Warren probably agrees but it was off topic/weird. — Marge Tenenbaum (@margetenenbaum) October 16, 2019

I don’t see the point in that attack. I mean, what is gonna change if we ban Trump? I can’t still hear him cry from the White House over the impeachment...#DemDebate — Anthony Sundara (@AnthonySundara) October 16, 2019

Kamala is so pathetic. — Natasha Andino (@NatashaAndino2) October 16, 2019

If someone deleted my twitter account I be furious! Overstepping a bit mate? — GhostNurse (@GhostNurse) October 16, 2019

She did it for cheap points. Warren was right not to join her in that statement — Robert Britchkow (@RobTheGrey72) October 16, 2019

Trump is annoying but blocking him on twitter is like the 1,000,000,000,000,000 thing on the list I would like to see accomplished. — Say__E (@say___e) October 16, 2019

“Trump is annoying, but blocking him on Twitter is like the 1,000,000,000,000,000 thing on the list I would like to see accomplished,” one user wrote on Twitter.

The Tuesday primary debate followed Harris’s call to Twitter earlier this month to scrap Trump's account there.

“Frankly, when you look at what he’s been tweeting today, directed at the whistleblower, directed at so many people, I think that based on this and all we’ve seen him do before, including attacking members of Congress that his Twitter account should be suspended,” Harris said in an interview with CNN.

Impeachment Proceedings Against Trump

She was referring to a government whistleblower who earlier issued a complaint over the US President’s July telephone call with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. During the call, Trump has been accused of abusing power as he urged Zelensky to investigate the business dealings of Hunter Biden, former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden's son, with a Ukrainian gas company.

The complaint was followed by House Democrats launching an impeachment inquiry against Trump, claiming that he had committed “high crimes and misdemeanours”. Republicans rejected the allegations, stressing that Trump had not violated any law, calling the impeachment proceedings an operation ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump, for his part, rejected the impeachment probe as a “political witch hunt” to reverse the outcome of the 2016 US presidential elections.