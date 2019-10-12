'Noble' Prize: Ivanka Trump Spelling Gaffe in Congratulating Ethiopian PM Peace Prize Winner

The prime minister won the prestigious award on Friday for breaking a frozen conflict with Eritrea and undertaking a set of reforms in his home country of Ethiopia.

Ivanka Trump, daughter and senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, on Instagram congratulated Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for the Nobel Peace Prize he received Friday and, similar to her gaffe-prone presidential father, failed to spell and in a spectacular fashion.

“Congratulations Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on being awarded the Noble [sic] Peace Prize for your work on peace and reconciliation with your neighbor Eritrea!” the first daughter posted to her Instagram account, referring, of course, to the Nobel Peace Prize, named after Alfred Nobel.

The post is accompanied with a picture of Ivanka and the Prime Minister shaking hands during a meeting in April this year.

© Photo: Instagram / ivankatrump A screenshot from Ivanka Trump's Instagram stories. The US president's daughter congratulates Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on being awarded the Noble Peace Prize

Ivanka met with the Prime Minister during a tour to promote a Women's Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) initiative, a White House-led campaign to advance economic empowerment for women. She also met with Ethiopian President Sahlework Zewdie during her visit.

PM Abiy Ahmed received at his office @IvankaTrump, Advisor to the US President, to discuss issues of mutual interest. Ms. Trump is in Ethiopia as part of the Women's Global Development & Prosperity initiative aimed at advancing global women’s economic empowerment.#PMOEthiopia pic.twitter.com/pMI3W9NMcv — Office of the Prime Minister - Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) April 15, 2019

On Friday, the Prime Minister was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in restarting peace talks with neighboring Eritrea and restoring freedoms in his home country after what The New York Times described as “decades of political and economic repression.” For two decades, the two nations had been locked in a frozen conflict, which separated families, complicated geopolitics and reportedly killed over 80,000 people during two years of border violence, the Times noted.

According to the Nobel Committee, Abiy Ahmed lifted the country’s state of emergency, granted amnesty to thousands of political prisoners, abandoned media censorship, legalized outlawed opposition groups, fired military and civilian leaders suspected of corruption, and boosted the role of women in political and community life.