Ivanka Trump Triggers Netizens With Coffee Photo Op During Africa Trip

POTUS’ eldest daughter and senior White House adviser, Ivanka Trump, is currently in Ethiopia to promote a US government initiative aimed at advancing women's empowerment in the workplace.

In one of her most recent Instagram posts, Ivanka Trump shared a set of pictures of her meeting with the activist group, the Ethiopian Women in Coffee Association (EWIC), “for a great discussion and coffee cupping”.

Joined @USAIDMarkGreen and the Ethiopian Women in Coffee Association (EWIC) for a great discussion (and coffee cupping!) with inspiring female entrepreneurs. With @USAID support, they are overcoming a lack of access to capital and growing their businesses. #WGDP pic.twitter.com/Rcy1IhU72a — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) 14 апреля 2019 г.

She praised the “inspiring” female entrepreneurs, assisted by USAID, appear to be miraculously “overcoming a lack of access to capital and growing their businesses”.

The pictures couldn’t go unnoticed on Twitter, naturally, with netizens delivering their most hilarious comments.

President Trump’s political agenda was also picked up on, with some sarcastically remarking that she must have “washed her hands with bleach” after meeting with black women, given her father’s policies:

Hey #Sweetie! How did you convince #FatherDearest to approve your request to visit such a #shitholecountry — Obeah (@obeah323) 14 апреля 2019 г.

Have you addressed with the Ethiopian people why you support a President of the U.S. who engages in hateful, anti-Muslim rhetoric and made recent violent threats directed at a Muslim woman who is a Member of Congress? — Murray D. Mutt (@MurrayDMutt) 14 апреля 2019 г.

Did u wash your hands with bleach after touching those Black women? Your dad acts like a racist- u close to him make me believe you could be a racist. — Magda (@Magda00812642) 14 апреля 2019 г.

Memes and gifs also arrived en masse:

Some Twitterian even tried to picture the way Ivanka would gladly relax after a hard business meeting:

“Great discussion. Coffee. Cool. Now time for a massage after such a demanding day”, he wrote accompanying the post with a respective Photoshopped picture.

One noted that there is a huge difference between Ivanka’s entrepreneurship and the pictured women’s:

Take a good look princess. THOSE women are TRUE entrepreneurs. They EARNED & GREW their businesses the hard way. Unlike you, who had daddy bankroll them! — ❤️MyFreedom (@lismiley1) 14 апреля 2019 г.

You’re only interested in photo ops. — Jared Kotler (@Marcy_Kid) 14 апреля 2019 г.

Several Twitterians eagerly engaged in chewing over the Trump family’s business aspirations:

You’re always so inspired. They’re growing their business with your support? How much aid have you actually given them? NONE. But here you are playing white savior. Not a good look, Skankva — Lilac Baptisia, Devin Nunes’s favorite flowers (@LBaptisia) 14 апреля 2019 г.

Some, however, chose to react in a more light-hearted manner, thanking the president’s daughter for her efforts:

You are an extremely gracious woman with incredible business acumen. Thank you for reaching out to other countries and cultures to strengthen ties with America and help others prosper. — Patrick Powell (@Patrick26654917) 14 апреля 2019 г.

You are doing excellent job for WGDP. Keep it up needs a leader like you — salman khalid sandhu (@salmansandhu1) 14 апреля 2019 г.