Demi Lovato Apologises for Her ‘Spiritual Trip’ to Israel Over Backlash

The singer, who has been on hiatus from her singing career after a reported near-fatal overdose last year, travelled to Israel, was baptised in the River Jordan and visited the Wailing Wall, sharing her feelings about the journey online. Some took it as support for one side of the Arab-Israeli tensions.

US hitmaker Demi Lovato, currently enjoying a break from music, has been entangled in a political controversy after sharing highlights of her trip to Israel on her social media. The Sorry Not Sorry singer reportedly posted a now deleted wordy explanation on her Instagram Stories, saying that she was frustrated and sorry if she hurt or offended anyone.

In her statement, circulating online, the 27-year-old revealed that she accepted the free trip to the Holy Land in exchange for a few posts and insisted that she was unaware that she could possibly be offending anyone.

“This was meant to be a spiritual experience for me, NOT A POLITICAL STATEMENT and now I realize it hurt people and for that I’m sorry”, her message reportedly read.

Demi Lovato visited Israel & nest of antisemitic trolls started attacking her on Instagram for visiting the only democracy in the Middle East. You’re from America, you have camps with children at your border. We’re not perfect, but don’t come to here & post things like that, FFS pic.twitter.com/GhHeYjBZtM — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 3, 2019

​She did not specify what backlash she meant. However, following her original post about the Israeli journey with photos from Jordan, the Wailing Wall, and the old town of Jerusalem, along with a message on the importance of undertaking a pilgrimage to the Holy Land, as part of her general road to wellness and spiritual healing, some netizens attacked Lovato, saying that her journey supported Israel.

#DemiLovato has never felt “more renewed in her life” by visiting blood-soaked occupied #Palestinian land called “israel”. Well on average #Palestinians don’t get to the age of 25 as they are assassinated by israeli military thugs, nevermind feel “renewed” in life. 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/m22EsKUxJy — جاي (@JaySouria) October 2, 2019

demi lovato praising israel and it’s fake history and existence... innocent people get killed everyday and this woman is glorifying all of it. i’m speechless. free palestine forever. pic.twitter.com/etUgQse2E9 — i (@rosecabellos) October 1, 2019

and she even disable the comment section. wow 👏🏻she is officially cancelled for me. #DemiLovato #Israel pic.twitter.com/KINpeO9xhU — 𝐈 🍑 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐦𝐲 𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐭 (@kinkycokelat) October 2, 2019

this is my country palestine, dear lovato, this is my home!#DemiLovato pic.twitter.com/N4E2bj0rT4 — yahia hawajry (@yahia_hawajry) October 1, 2019

You people are so ignorant. No one is upset about her getting baptized and finding peace. Being a fan of her for so long, that makes me more than happy for her. We’re upset cause she called it “Israel”. Y’all get it together. 🇵🇸#FreePalestine #DemiLovato — Omaya Michelle (@omaya_michelle) October 3, 2019

​However, her “I’m sorry” statement also prompted negative reactions on social media, as some accused her of apologising to “the Anti-Semitic bigots”.

Please share. I’m embarrassed for #DemiLovato. It turns out AntiSemites were pissed off about her Israel trip. So of course she apologizes to the AntiSemitic bigots. She needs more than an education, she needs a spine so she can stand up for what is right https://t.co/jvJuX0XBK2 — Shosh in T.O. (@shmeze) October 3, 2019

And I’m so upset about this because I love her music, her story and all that she stand for, until this. I was so excited to see her visiting Israel and this is just the worst thing that she could do. It’s such a betrayal. #DemiLovato this was so shitty. — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 3, 2019

​Some, however, shared their compassion for the singer, saying that she was being bullied while she was recovering after a hard period in her life.

#DemiLovato went to Israel. For this she must pay the price so the 'woke' 'progressives' bullied yet another female artist into submission & hibernation.



When will people wake up & realise these thugs are nothing but a gang of misogynistic self-righteous, hypocritical fascists? — David Collier (@mishtal) October 3, 2019

I'm confused as to why @ddlovato is apologizing for going to Israel..?? How does HER traveling offend people!? Shame on you who made her feel guilty for a beautiful spiritual trip she enjoyed! #ItsNOTAboutYou #DemiLovato #Demi — KickAssKP (@KarenPlunkett) October 3, 2019

People need to leave #DemiLovato alone. I mean fuck. I saw her post on IG and my initial thought was “damn, must be nice to have all that money to just travel with” not “omg Demi went to Israel I’m so offended” GET THE FUCK OVER YOURSELF PEOPLE, I mean for fucks sake lol — ▲ AC ▼ (@UnderC0verAsian) October 3, 2019

​Demi Lovato has been on a break following a reported drug incident in July 2018, when she was reportedly found unconscious in her house and hospitalised for 12 days. She was then said to have checked herself into rehab. This summer, the celebrity, who is said to have been treated for bulimia, self-harm, and addiction in the past, celebrated a year of sobriety.

According to Lovato, the trip was important for her well-being, heart, and soul.

“I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now. Spirituality is so important to me…to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life”, she explained.