Register
19:36 GMT +304 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Demi Lovato at 2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

    Demi Lovato Apologises for Her ‘Spiritual Trip’ to Israel Over Backlash

    © AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    The singer, who has been on hiatus from her singing career after a reported near-fatal overdose last year, travelled to Israel, was baptised in the River Jordan and visited the Wailing Wall, sharing her feelings about the journey online. Some took it as support for one side of the Arab-Israeli tensions.

    US hitmaker Demi Lovato, currently enjoying a break from music, has been entangled in a political controversy after sharing highlights of her trip to Israel on her social media. The Sorry Not Sorry singer reportedly posted a now deleted wordy explanation on her Instagram Stories, saying that she was frustrated and sorry if she hurt or offended anyone.

    View this post on Instagram

    I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes. There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now. Spirituality is so important to me…to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life. This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul. I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel 💗

    A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

    In her statement, circulating online, the 27-year-old revealed that she accepted the free trip to the Holy Land in exchange for a few posts and insisted that she was unaware that she could possibly be offending anyone.

    “This was meant to be a spiritual experience for me, NOT A POLITICAL STATEMENT and now I realize it hurt people and for that I’m sorry”, her message reportedly read.

    ​She did not specify what backlash she meant. However, following her original post about the Israeli journey with photos from Jordan, the Wailing Wall, and the old town of Jerusalem, along with a message on the importance of undertaking a pilgrimage to the Holy Land, as part of her general road to wellness and spiritual healing, some netizens attacked Lovato, saying that her journey supported Israel.

    ​However, her “I’m sorry” statement also prompted negative reactions on social media, as some accused her of apologising to “the Anti-Semitic bigots”.

    ​Some, however, shared their compassion for the singer, saying that she was being bullied while she was recovering after a hard period in her life.

    Demi Lovato has been on a break following a reported drug incident in July 2018, when she was reportedly found unconscious in her house and hospitalised for 12 days. She was then said to have checked herself into rehab. This summer, the celebrity, who is said to have been treated for bulimia, self-harm, and addiction in the past, celebrated a year of sobriety.

    According to Lovato, the trip was important for her well-being, heart, and soul.

    “I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now. Spirituality is so important to me…to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life”, she explained.

    Related:

    Twitterstorm as Demi Lovato Rips Instagram for Fat-Shaming 'Game of Sultans' Ad
    Demi Lovato Deletes Twitter Account After Backlash Over 21 Savage Memes
    Tags:
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict, social media reactions, Instagram, Twitter, Jerusalem, Israel, US, Demi Lovato
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 28 September - 4 October
    This Week in Pictures: 28 September - 4 October
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse