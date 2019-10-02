Register
2 October 2019
    Demi Lovato performs on stage in concert at the o2 in east London, 25 June 2018.

    'Never Felt More Renewed': Demi Lovato ‘Baptised Like Jesus’ on Spiritual Journey to Holy Land

    © AP Photo / Joel C Ryan/Invision
    American singer Demi Lovato has been on a self-imposed hiatus from music since a near-fatal overdose, after which she entered rehab and marked a year of sobriety in July.

    American singer, songwriter, and actress Demi Lovato posted some incredible photos on Tuesday of a recent trip she took to Israel.
    One photo shows her getting baptised in the River Jordan, where Jesus Christ was christened by John the Baptist.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes. There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now. Spirituality is so important to me…to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life. This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul. I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel 💗

    Публикация от Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

    In her captions to the photos of her trip, she emphasises the importance of taking a pilgrimage to the Holy Land, as part of her general road to wellness and spiritual healing.

    The singer writes:

    "I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes."

    Demi enthused that she's never felt "more renewed”, and confessed to experiencing a sense of spirituality and a connection to God by visiting the Holy Land - something she says she's been missing in her life.

    "This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul. I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel."

    Demi Lovato went on a music hiatus after a drug incident that happened in July 2018.

    According to TMZ, the singer was found unconscious in her Hollywood Hills home on 24 July.

    Soon after, the singer was later hospitalised at Cedars-Sinai hospital in LA for 12 days. She was then said to have checked herself into rehab.
    In July, the singer, who has faced many struggles with addiction celebrated a year of sobriety; she was reportedly treated in 2010 for bulimia, self-harm, and addiction.

    Recording Artist Demi Lovato attends The 27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
    © AFP 2019 / Valerie Macon
    Recording Artist Demi Lovato attends The 27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

    Twitter fans expressed their support for the actress, saying hopefully her pilgrimage will aid her in getting “back on track”.

