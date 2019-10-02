YouTube Star Logan Paul Fears Boxing Career Caused Brain Damage Ahead of Rematch With Rival

YouTube star Logan Paul’s initial boxing match with rival vlogger KSI in August 2018 resulted in a draw, prolonging their rivalry and setting them up for a rematch in November 2019

YouTube star Logan Paul, who is gearing up to face off against rival KSI in the net’s most anticipated boxing rematch to date, fears his fighting days might be numbered, according to a statement from the social media sensation.

The American internet personality, actor, boxer, and musician’s initial boxing match with rival vlogger KSI in August 2018 resulted in a draw, with the two headed for a rematch slated for November 2019.

With their second bout just over a month away, both Logan and rival vlogger Olajide "JJ" Olatunji, known as KSI, are gearing up to battle it out, but their first-ever professional match is giving the eldest Paul brother some anxieties.

Paul uploaded a joint video with younger brother Jake on 1 October, where both parties admitted worries of suffering potential brain damage stemming from their training, claiming to notice small changes in their behavior.

“Sometimes I’ll type ‘to,’ ‘t-o-o’ instead of ‘t-o,’ sometimes when I text,” Logan explained.

“That’s a big deal for me. That doesn’t happen. I’m a grammar freak. I love words. ...I think it’s ‘cause I’m getting hit in the head too much.”

This isn’t the first time Logan has discussed potential brain damage, as back in late February he uploaded a video where he visited a celebrity neurologist to receive a 3D brain scan as a response to accusations of being a “sociopath.”

Images showed what appeared to be holes in Paul’s brain, with his doctor explaining that he’d suffered “significant damage” that would allegedly cause the star to have trouble with mental tasks.

Paul has been claiming that he hopes to quit the sport in a few years.

Netizens reacted with the usual tongue-in-cheek humour:

Logan Paul: “I have brain damage so it’s OK that I’m a terrible person right?”



The world: Nah, and we been knew. pic.twitter.com/9IeUwTVFiV — Jeysineric (@Kingboozie_) March 1, 2019

I thought Logan Paul always had brain damage — SmashFan 🛡️⚔ (@MeamMareio) February 28, 2019

You sure you can handle more brain damage? P.S. pls don't beat me — No Haste Podcast (@NoHastePod) September 22, 2019

