Logan Paul Vows to 'Actually Murder' KSI in Upcoming Boxing Rematch

While the exact date of the rematch between KSI and Logan Paul remains unclear, the latter already said that the fight will likely take place in Los Angeles.

Popular YouTuber Logan Paul has announced, perhaps only for show, that he actually intends to “murder” his rival vlogger Olajide "JJ" Olatunji, known as KSI, the next time they meet in a boxing match, TMZ reports.

"I'ma f**king murder that dude, bro. Actual murder, bro", Paul said, adding that famous professional boxer Deontay Wilder said that "boxing is the only sport where you can kill a man in the ring and get paid to do it".

As TMZ points out, Wilder did say prior to his fight against Bermane Stiverne in 2017 that he wanted to "put a body on my record," and "caught hell over the comment" as a result.

Last year, Logan and KSI already faced each other in the boxing ring in a pay-per-view event at Manchester Arena, with the match ending in a majority draw.

The exact date of the rematch is currently unknown, though the media outlet previously reported that Logan said he and KSI are close to working out all the details, and that the bout will likely take place in Los Angeles – either at the Staples Center or The Forum.