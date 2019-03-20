YouTuber KSI Boasts of Becoming 'Rich as Hell' After Bout With Logan Paul

The two YouTubers, who have never boxed professionally, held a white-collar boxing match on 25 August 2018, filling the 20,000-seat Manchester Arena and selling access to the video stream of the fight via YouTube. The bout ended in a draw, but both fighters have since been considering a rematch.

A famous YouTuber, Olajide "JJ" Olatunji, known as KSI, finally released a hint about his pay for participating in the bout with fellow YouTube star Logan Paul in August 2018. Despite initially refusing to reveal anything about the matter during an interview with Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain, he finally confessed that he "made a good amount" and is currently "rich as hell".

His comments come in contrast to what his opponent, Logan Paul, said after the fight. According to the latter, the profitability of the event for him was highly questionable, as he had underestimated the costs of organising it and the profits were not as big as in professional boxing or MMA leagues.

"Between all of the expenses, I'm not 100 percent sure that I came out positive on this event. That means I'm not sure if I made money on the event", he said.

Tommy Robinson Spotted at Grudge Match Between Youtube Stars KSI, Paul Logan

Paul also noted that 30% of revenue went to YouTube; half of the remaining sum was paid to KSI's team and the rest he had to split with his brother and fellow YouTuber, Jake Paul.

Prior to the fight, Logan Paul expressed his desire to fight a real UFC fighter in the octagon, such as CM Punk, claiming that he is ready for such a clash.