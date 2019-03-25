'Disappointed': Logan Paul's 'Flat Earth' Film Takes Flak From PewDiePie

While the legendary YouTuber said he was “disappointed” with Logan Paul, the documentary made by the latter actually resembles an elaborate satire about the “flat Earth” theory, with the author himself jokingly doubting the very existence of Earth in the end.

A new documentary about flat Earth conspiracy theories, made by American actor and Internet personality Logan Paul and titled “Flat Earth To The Edge and Back”, has recently attracted the attention of none other than YouTube legend PewDiePie himself who had few kind words to say about “Flat Earthers”.

"Some people – some dumb-balls – still think the Earth is flat. My God, who can you be so stupid?" PewDiePie inquired in the opening part of his 23 March video dedicated to "Google Maps top fails".

"Logan Paul, that’s right – disappointed", he then adds as an image of Logan Paul, followed by a title screen of his documentary, flash in the background.

It remains unclear, however, whether Pewds’ criticism of Logan himself was warranted or not, because in the finale of his film, the latter has this to say: "No I don’t think the Earth is flat – I think that’s the dumbest sh*t I’ve heard in my life. However, I would go as far to say that, at this point… I’m not sure there is Earth at all".