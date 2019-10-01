Children's Book Featuring Trump-Looking 'Sour Donald' Draws Accusations of Leftist Indoctrination

The main antagonist is a sulky preschooler named Donald, who lives in a white house and has light curly hair with a fringe. He goes on to build a wall and bully his new classmates. Many saw this as ideologically biased brainwashing.

The children's book “Bosse, Bella and Sour Donald”, whose main antagonist has been clearly modelled after the incumbent US president, has stirred outrage and drawn accusations of “ideological grooming”.

The main antagonist bears striking facial similarities with the US president, and his Swedish name Trumpna Donald translates as “Sour Donald”. As if this isn't enough, his character traits and behaviour leave no doubt.

“A new guy, Donald, has started at Bosse and Bella's preschool. He has light curly hair with a fringe and looks sulky and determined. Donald has just moved into the white house right next to the playground where the kids usually play,” one library's description said.

Donald appears bossy and immediately proceeds to build a wall in the playroom to block other children. He wastes electricity and eats up all the buns the kids have baked together.

The book is described as “very up to date”, appealing to both adult readers and listening children.

On Twitter, many people are highly critical of a book they perceive as the political indoctrination of children.

“This is what being done to children. It's a book that preschools in Stockholm have bought. <...> While you are at work, the left has been busy ideologically grooming even the youngest children”, a user tweeted, posting the book cover.

​“Pure political brainwashing of toddlers,” another chimed in.

"Indoctrination in red-green drivel has to start early. But this early?!" another wondered.

​​“So efficient then and difficult to de-program,” yet another mused.

​“They drill our children to be willing to give away everything,” another user voiced their anger.

​“While we were at work, the low-skilled left-wingers took on the simple jobs as teachers, politicians, etc. Alas,” another reacted.

​“Further evidence that Sweden has become a full-fledged East Germany-like society with unbelievably strong religious elements. Dictatorship within 20 years, probably earlier,” another grim prognosis from a user with the tell-tale nickname Libertarian read.

​The book was released in the spring of 2018. Its author Måns Gahrton is the nephew of Swedish politician Per Gahrton, a co-founder of the Green Party, which is part of the current centre-left “red-green” government.

How many preschools use it today is unclear.