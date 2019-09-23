Register
12:32 GMT +323 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    APTOPIX Germany Climate Politics

    War of Words as Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Gets Compared to Nazi Propaganda

    © AP Photo / Oliver Berg
    Viral
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe

    Conservative political commentator Dinesh D'Souza has sparked strong reactions by likening Swedish eco-warrior to Aryan supremacy propaganda spread by the Nazis in the 1930s.

    In his recent attack on the climate movement as a ploy orchestrated by the left, commentator, author and Fox news contributor Dinesh D'Souza has accused the establishment of using teenage climate idol Greta Thunberg as a political pawn.

    D'Souza shared an image of Thunberg alongside a Nazi poster, suggesting a similarity between the propaganda tactics of today's left versus the “earlier left”.

    “Children – notably Nordic white girls with braids and red cheeks – were often used in Nazi propaganda”, D'Souza tweeted. “An old Goebbels technique! Looks like today's progressive Left is still learning its game from an earlier Left in the 1930s”, he continued.

    ​While the idea that Greta Thunberg, an autistic girl who has risen to international prominence for her doomsayer rhetoric and solitary protests outside of the Swedish parliament and became the figurehead of the climate moment, is utilised by the media and politicians alike for personal gain has been voiced before, D'Souza's comparison sparked particularly strong reactions, generating tens of thousands of comments.

    The most recurring theme was launching vile counter-attacks on D'Souza for picking on a 16-year-girl.

    ​Another one was suggesting that the right themselves used the same techniques. One user shared a picture of a blonde pro-gun activist with braised juxtaposed with the same Nazi poster.

    ​Another posted a compilation of Fox News presenters, all blonde.

    ​Yet another subplot was comparing the image of US Vice President Mike Pence to Nazi propaganda.

    ​Indian-born conservative author D'Souza is a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, having been pardoned by the president in May 2018 for a felony conviction of making illegal campaign contributions in 2012.

    Thunberg made international headlines last Friday, as she spearheaded another Global Strike for Climate in dozens of countries.

    Prior to the strike, the 16-year-old Swedish girl addressed Congress and slammed President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

    Thunberg's calls to skip school for the sake of climate ignited a nationwide movement in Sweden, later spreading to dozens of countries and earning her a Nobel Prize nomination alongside a plethora of awards.

    However, she is not without controversy, having been called “Ayatollah of Climate Change” and “Apocalypse Guru” for her incessant rhetoric. The fact that her followers have repeatedly likened her to a prophet or even a God-like figure has sparked accusations of cultism.

    Related:

    Vivienne Westwood Calls for Making Teen Climate Activist Greta Thunberg ‘World Controller’
    Jesus 'is This Girl': US Comedian Likens Greta Thunberg to Christ
    Clinton's Praise for Climate Activist Thunberg's Worldwide Strikes Splits Twitter
    Tags:
    Nazi Germany, Greta Thunberg, climate change, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Kaia Gerber wears a creation showing off the Moschino Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during fashion week in Milan, Italy on 19 September 2019.
    Picasso Painting Made a Reality: Extravagant Models Rock Milan Fashion Week
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse