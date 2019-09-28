Rashida Tlaib Defends ‘Impeach MF’ Merchandise Amid Wave of Criticism

The 'Squad' congresswoman presented T-shirts with an abbreviated curse that went viral amid the current impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump. This week, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry over claims that Trump urged the Ukrainian president to investigate former US Vice President Joe Biden's son.

Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib’s campaign fund merchandise, using the phrase “Impeach MF” amid the impeachment procedure against Trump has prompted a Twitter storm. Some accuse the so-called progressive congresswomen, who previously and very publicly dropped the F-bomb - "We're going to go in and impeach the motherf***er" hours into her tenure in January - of cashing in on a political struggle to benefit her campaign.

The hypocrisy of a #Socialist in #Congress becoming a #Capitalist to make more #money while lecturing others about the #evil outcomes of #capitalism and insisting they share their earned money in a way #SHE sees fit....https://t.co/qaYl0kfJ2d — Mendelson (@MendelsonPhD) September 28, 2019

Come across many t-shirt brands that claim to be about Anti Trump Impeach the MF Mother Fucker Tee Shirt . A cause that is greater than just selling t-shirts, only to find out that said cause was nothing more than a clever marketing ploy. #AntiTrumpImpea https://t.co/AGlJxtmWE1 pic.twitter.com/pItpQZYZF3 — Tshirtclcassic (@tshirtclcassic) September 28, 2019

Can I get one with No sympathy for the Devil's Pawns? https://t.co/IaP6WFGWnS — Bob Jeter & Co (@BobJeterNCo) September 27, 2019

​Some suggested that her enterprise was unacceptable.

Nice shirt , so much class — Georges Hallak (@amazing1970) September 27, 2019

.@SpeakerPelosi I This is totally acceptable, nothing like thi has ever happened to a president in my lifetime, this women needs to be taken out of Congress NOW! Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan tweeted an advertisement for a campaign t-shirt that reads “Impeach the MF” pic.twitter.com/bzSKuwTCMl — John Nelson (@rstydaag) September 27, 2019

T-shirt’s “Impeach the MF” I think we all know what that means Dems must be so proud of her. — Dr. Kim Kraemer (@kimnglory) September 27, 2019

I can't decide if you or Omar is the most disgraceful member of our esteemed Congress. It might be a tie. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) September 27, 2019

​Others seemed more eager about the idea.

She may be America’s new sweetheart for this. Rashida Tlaib launches 'Impeach the MF' t-shirt line https://t.co/maIamXEEFW — Local Woman (@KEB22032) September 27, 2019

I can not wait to find out where to buy the T-shirt say Impeach The MF some one give me the website — Mary a Coleman (@macoleman03) September 27, 2019

​Following a wave of criticism, she returned to Twitter to defend the T-shirts and refute allegations that she does not take the upcoming impeachment proceedings seriously.

If there is anyone who takes impeachment seriously it is myself & the people I fight for everyday. Whether or not you agree with the expression, the t-shirts are to bring levity to my supporters. A senior in my district said, “It feels liberating.” (2/4) — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 27, 2019

​House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry against the US president earlier this week after a complaint from a whistleblower who claimed that in the course of a telephone call Trump had urged his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to investigate the business dealings of Hunter Biden, former Vice President Joe Biden's son, with a Ukrainian gas company.

According to the complaint, Trump pressured Zelensky to open the investigation as a means of lowering the Democratic candidate's chances and to secure his own 2020 re-election bid.

While Democratic legislators claim that the president committed 'high crimes and misdemeanors', Republicans deny the allegations, stressing that Trump has not yet violated any law, and adding that the case is an operation ahead of the 2020 election. Trump has moved to spin the impeachment proceedings as an attempt to destroy the Republican party.