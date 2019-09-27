'Impeach the MF': Dem 'Squad' Member Rashida Tlaib Sells Controversial T-Shirts Urging to Oust Trump

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, a member of a left-wing "squad" of US Democratic Party lawmakers, has started selling t-shirts with the caption "Impeach the MF" in order to support an impeachment bid against President Donald Trump.
Tlaib's re-election campaign presented the t-shirts on Thursday, and the representative also promoted them on her Twitter page.
Lean in with me to hold this lawless President accountable. Together, we will fight back and protect our democracy.— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 26, 2019
Our country depends on it!
...and yes you can even wear what you feel https://t.co/8C3BUfp1kf pic.twitter.com/QwBADidAHo
House Democrats launched an impeachment procedure against the US President after a complaint from a whistle-blower, claiming that Trump had urged his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to re-start an investigation into the business dealings of Hunter Biden, former vice president Joe Biden's son, with a Ukrainian gas company.
According to the complaint, Trump pressured Zelensky in order to affect the Democratic candidate and secure his own re-election bid.
While Democratic legislators claimed that the president crossed the line, Republicans denied these allegations, stressing that he hasn't violated any law, and adding that the whole case is an operation ahead of the 2020 election.
Trump addressed the accusations, calling them "a witch hunt", and adding that the Democrats want to destroy the Republican Party. In the meantime, Zelensky also denied the allegations, noting that he was not pressured by Trump.
