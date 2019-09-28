Trump Slams 'The Squad', Nadler, Schiff as 'Democrat Savages' Amid Ongoing Impeachment Process

The impeachment proceedings initiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week have ramped up, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo being subpoenaed to present documents relating to the controversial telephone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that triggered the inquiry.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to unleash his criticism of a group of Democrats, whom he called "Do Nothing Democrat Savages", arguing that they are only preventing him from doing his job instead of actually doing something useful. He also pointed out that the Republican Party never created such obstacles for the Obama administration's activities.

Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me. Oh well, maybe next time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2019

Among the lawmakers he mentioned by name were head of the Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler, Chair of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff, and a quartet of newly elected congresswomen - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib, often referred to as "The Squad".

Nadler and Schiff, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are the key figures in the Democrats' impeachment attempt against the POTUS, which was initiated this week. The Squad has also given Trump a hard time in the past, harshly criticising his immigration policies. Trump responded to their criticism by advising them to return to the "crime-infested" countries that they came from, despite all but one of them being born in the US, if they didn't like US policies.

Congress' Impeachment Attempt

The recently initiated impeachment proceedings were commenced following an anonymous whistleblower's complaint, alleging that Trump had abused his power in the 25 July conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. The complainant claimed, citing what they heard from other US officials, that Trump had "pressured" Zelensky into initiating an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

The released transcript of the conversation, which White House staff allegedly tried to take out of the computer system, revealed that Trump only asked Zelensky to look into allegations that Biden had pressured the previous Ukrainian administration into sacking prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Biden's son, Hunter, in a criminal case. The transcript revealed no evidence that the US president had applied any leverage against Zelensky.

Trump dismissed the accusations against him and stated that his conversation with the Ukrainian president was "pitch perfect".