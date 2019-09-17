Pakistani Minister Gets Trolled for his Distasteful Jibe on Indian PM’s Birthday

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan’s Minister for Science and Technology has stirred a hornets’ nest by making an off-colour remark on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mock him on his 69th birthday.

As messages were pouring in from around the world to wish the Indian leader a happy birthday, a tweet from Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry, mocking Modi by saying “Today reminds us the importance of contraceptives” has outraged the Indian Twitterati.

There has been an avalanche of responses within hours of posting of the minister comment.

The minister, who earlier came under fire for his sexist tweet, this time too raked up huge furore on social media, with people criticising him as “disgusting” and an “embarrassment to Pakistan”.

Today reminds us the importance of contraceptives #ModiBirthday — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 17, 2019

Indian twitterati bashed Chaudhry for trolling Modi.

This is disgusting beyond words, Fawad. At least try and maintain some dignity for the cabinet position you hold. Am sure anyone saying this about Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI -should and would disgust you. — Smita Sharma (@Smita_Sharma) September 17, 2019

Was Fawad told about his unplanned entry into the world decades ago, on Modi’s birthday today 🧐 https://t.co/Lz6ckTEyPK — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 17, 2019

I know @fawadchaudhry . He has haunted you and your govt since the day he was born. Today must be a day of sorrow in Pak. So shit scared you guys are of just one man, who has made you run across the globe seeking support and being ignored everywhere. I can feel your frustration. — Maj Gen Harsha Kakar (@kakar_harsha) September 17, 2019

Another likened him to a stand-up comedian and asked that his account be deactivated.

Can somebody pls deactivate his twitter account 🙏🏻🤷🏻‍♀️ Seriously this is soo embarrassing!! Are you a minister or a stand-up comedian? Failing miserably at both things though. — HafsaS (@HafsaShorish) September 17, 2019

Fawad Hussain Sahab, I am sure your parents must have received an apology letter from the Contraceptives manufacturer when you were born. Please learn to behave like a Minister. It is not necessary to prove on a daily basis that you are a Pakistani. — Osheen (Aditi) (@Megha94507473) September 17, 2019

Others trolled him with hilarious memes and jokes.

😂😂 yhi dekhte ho na roz sapno me? pic.twitter.com/YX27Pk84fT — vanshaj bhardwaj 🇮🇳 (@iamvanshaj) September 17, 2019

Pakistani twitterati also asked Chaudhry to respect the dignity of his position and urged him to refrain from making such shallow statements.

Mr. Minister its good you are against our enemy nation but there are some norms in the world, you SHOULD please represent us with a dignity. Every time trolling is not effective. — Naviinkhaan (@naviinkhaan) September 17, 2019

He is incompetent for this post . He should be in trolling teams rather than in the ministry .🤦 — Aynoor Mirza (@ArifMir22354906) September 17, 2019

Meanwhile, many eminent personalities and political leaders are wishing Prime Minister Modi wellon his birthday. He visited his home state Gujarat to celebrate the special day and sought his mother’s blessing.