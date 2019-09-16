New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistani Human Rights minister Shireen Mazari amused social media after falsely accusing the Indian government of felling apple trees to stop Kashmiri Muslims from having them.

Mazari got trolled on social media after the video clip she linked to Jammu and Kashmir turned out to be shot in the neighbouring Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

The minister has consistently attacked the Indian government since India’s parliament revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir. Mazari shared a video clip in which two men could be seen felling apple trees and claimed that the clip was recently shot in the Kashmir valley.

Indian occupation forces can't even bare to see fruit trees live in IOJK - lest the Muslim Kashmiris eat the fruit. Such is the barbarism of the Rogue Modi Govt's fascist hate-filled mindset. #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/1AUmIj8YxG — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) September 15, 2019

​Some netizens were quick to point out that the video was actually shot in Himachal Pradesh. Sharing the screenshot of the original video, the twitterati accused Mazari of peddling fake news.

Shireen Mazari tweets a 2018 video from Himachal Pradesh as, "India can't bare to see fruit trees live in Kashmir."



Wish someone had provided the human rights minister with unused footage of chopping apple trees from anywhere in Pakistan, that would have worked too.. pic.twitter.com/nGyehxqmS1 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) September 15, 2019

3rd how @Twitter verifies parody Ministers of a Parody country like Pakistan ? If you have some shame then delete and apologise to PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/CCVHB6eVve — Shash (@pokershash) September 15, 2019

Fake video alert. The video is not even from Kashmir. It is from Himachal Pradesh. This was a High court-ordered drive to clear illegal encroachments on forest land in May 2018 in Shimla of HP. Stop fooling Pakistanis, Shireen Mazari! Shame! https://t.co/AO8mdX1BO1 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 15, 2019

Aapa this video from Himachal Pradesh,India. Court ordered in May 2018 against illegal encroachments of forest land. 😁😁

A federal minister spread #FabledFake story. — Sharad Gurve (@sharadgurve) September 15, 2019

You people have become master of fakery,trying to make the fool of the world. Be honest and live peacefully . — LPS Chauhan (@lllalpratap) September 15, 2019

Earlier in August, Mazari made headlines after she wrote to Unicef asking it to remove Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra as its goodwill ambassador after she supported Indian air strikes on Pakistan.

The UN declined to drop Priyanka, saying that the superstar retains the right to express her personal views.

The stand-off between India and Pakistan has heightened in recent weeks after New Delhi scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status.