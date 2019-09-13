Imran Khan Gets Mocked as He Mistakes Number of Members of UNHRC in Rant on Kashmir

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has had to bear with the ignominy of being schooled by netizens for a blooper when he claimed to have the support of “58 countries of the UNHRC” over Kashmir, not realising that it’s actually a 47-member organisation.

The head of the Pakistani government became a source of public amusement after he took to twitter to proclaim that he had the support of “58 countries that joined Pakistan in [the] Human Rights Council” over the Kashmir issue.

Eagle-eyed Twitter users were quick to spot the error and set the record straight for the prime minister by correcting him on his gaffe.

Twitterati from both sides of the border trolled Khan and asked him to stop “fooling himself and others”.

Some Pakistani Twitter users also chose to slam their prime minister for his erroneous claim and blunder and to buttress their "lessons", sharing screenshots of countries listed as UN Human Rights Council members.

Some opted to remind him to first think of the economic problems in Pakistan, and even the insurgency in the largest province of Balochistan, where Baloach nationalists are protesting against atrocities allegedly committed by the Pakistani Army.

Buoyed by the success of the Pakistani envoy to the UNHRC managing to raise the matter of the ongoing tensions in Kashmir, Pakistan’s prime minister seemed to be claiming a big victory at the international body.

India strongly rubbished Islamabad’s charge of an "illegal military occupation" of Kashmir and rather obliquely termed Pakistan an “epicentre of terrorism” during a session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva on 10 September.