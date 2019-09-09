New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan’s Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry is facing the ire of the twitterati after a seven-year old “sexist” tweet came to light on social media.

Chaudhry was trolled by the twitterati after he took a swipe at India for losing contact with its Chandrayaan-2 lander minutes before it was due to touch down on the surface of the moon.

India and Pakistan’s twitter users have been engaged in a bitter trolling war in recent months, ever since India scrapped the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian social media users were able to dig up an old tweet of Chaudhry in which the Pakistani minister claimed that marrying at the right age and having a good wife could help men save up to 40 GB of computer space.

Marriage at the right age & a gd wife saves 40 GB of space on your computer.. — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) 10 February 2012

The tweet is being widely shared with some users wondering if the minister has a social media team to monitor his social media output.

😂😂😂😂

Must be 72 Gb if you know what I mean. One hoor per GB — साहीत्यवाला🔄 (@iam_Atheist_God) 8 September 2019

He doesn't stop even in family gatherings. pic.twitter.com/WX9uMALQdI — Himanshu Joshi (@himaaannnshu) 8 September 2019

And jhonny sins can contribute vastly to your business ideas.. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8pQXyiz7Zw — Baxi Singh🎶 (@Baxivikram) 8 September 2019

One thing is for sure @fawadchaudhry has not hired anyone for handling SM otherwise after such humiliation on daily basis he should have fired that guy.

The irony is he thinks he is cool 😅😅 — ताऊ (@jakharsudhir) 8 September 2019

Some netizens were so outraged at Chaudhry’s tweet that they questioned his appointment to such an important ministerial role.

Seriously,this guy is a minister in Pak.. How? pic.twitter.com/EYWd95vmQD — ashaadbhooti (@SomaariSiddha) 8 September 2019

Being a Pakistan I feel shame this man is our minister. — Shafiq Hameed (@shafiq_hameed) 8 September 2019

What the heck..!

He is a minister for science & technology of Pakistan..

Wonder why pakistan is ranked No.1 in watching Porn.... — teji78 (@tejinagi) 8 September 2019

Chaudhry is often the target of Indian trolls due to his constant digs at the policies of the Indian government.

Earlier on Saturday (7 September), hashtag “#IndiaFailed” was trending on twitter with a section of Pakistanis taking a dig at the Indian Space Research Organisation for losing contact with its Vikram moon-lander.

Chaudhry jumped on the bandwagon and mocked the $125 million Indian space mission.

Ufff really I missed that great moment #IndiaFailed https://t.co/pxKQQABVuF

— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) 6 September 2019

Surprised on Indian trolls reaction, they are abusing me as I was the one who failed their moon mission, bhai hum ne kaha tha 900 crore lagao in nalaiqoon per? Ab sabr kero aur sonah ki koshish kero #IndiaFailed — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) 6 September 2019

A large section of Indian celebrities, journalists and social media users subsequently hit back at Chaudhry over his tweets.