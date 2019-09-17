Indian Villagers Gawk Meters Away from Collapsing School Building, Baffling Twitterati (Video)

New Delhi (Sputnik): Twitter users were in a frenzy after coming across a nerve-wracking video of a school building collapsing into the Ganges River, in the Indian state of Bihar, as children and villagers stood precariously close to the building and watched.

In the viral video, the school building can be seen slowly collapsing into the Ganges, leaving a vast cloud of dust that engulfs the people standing nearby and endangers their lives.

Fortunately, no students were present in the school as authorities had evacuated them to another premise.

#WATCH Bihar: A school gets washed away in Ganga River in Katihar. No person was present in the school at the time of incident as the Education Department had suspended classes at the premises & shifted children to another school, earlier. pic.twitter.com/4z38NXM5nS — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2019

Many netizens were aghast at the sight of villagers and children risking their lives and slammed them for their carelessness.

People are standing so near to the river if something happens due to their stupidity they will

Blame the Govt.

Ask for Money & Jobs for their family members — UmmHmm (@NoLieNoShy) September 16, 2019

What is it with dumb people and recording anything that moves .... Do they not realise they are risking their own lives... Technology has advanced ...shame the brain has not. — Elmer Fudd (@mogambo786p) September 16, 2019

How much will govt and police will do for us? If people will not take responsibility on their own. The people are standing on the boundary of the wall which is collapsing slowly. If anything wrong will happen they will blame govt. — Krishnakant Raj 🇮🇳 (@krishnakant_raj) September 16, 2019

Another joked about the incident; saying it was his childhood dream to see his school get demolished.

My childhood dream. 😍 — केशव (@corrosiononedge) September 17, 2019

Folks be like "Atleast we got a viral clip" — Dinesh R (@rdinesh5) September 16, 2019

Earlier, in a similar incident, a three-story building collapsed in Bihar claiming the lives of 33 people. The incident occurred after heavy floodwater currents from the Lakhandei River swept the house away.